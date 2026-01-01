Richardson Hitchins Wants To Make Up For Lost Time | Zuffa Boxing 09

The promotional move was a simple decision for Hitchins to make, as he explained.

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“It’s just the promotional company believing in me as a fighter,” he said. “They want to put just their real effort into me, and it really wasn't hard. I feel like Zuffa is the company that's gonna take over boxing, so I want to be a part of that… Everything been great, just like every other fight week. A lot more promotion, though, [compared with] other times I competed. But that’s what comes with the game. Zuffa have started off the relationship great, bringing us home.”

The promotional change is just one of the changes Hitchins has made. The other is equally significant, with the 28-year-old opting to vacate his super-lightweight world championship in order to move up to the welterweight division. Hitchins is already feeling the benefits of the move.