Ricardo Salas Is Eyeing A New York Upset | Zuffa Boxing 09

Despite being the underdog for this fight, Salas feels like this moment is made for him. He’s riding a 10-fight unbeaten streak, with seven knockout victories during that run. He has never lost on American soil, and he’s no stranger to fighting, and winning, as an underdog.

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Hitchins may bring a polished, slick boxing style to the ring, but Salas said he’s going in all guns blazing as he looks to upset the applecart and hand the former world champion the first defeat of his professional career.

“I’m a boxer who likes to fight, to clash head-on,” he said. “We're gonna try to keep the streak going, but we're also going to win at any cost… Hitchins has great defense, he has great footwork [and] he does a lot of good work inside the ring, but we’ve worked hard to counter his abilities in order to win the fight on Sunday.”