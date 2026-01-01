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Ricardo Salas poses for a portrait
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Ricardo Salas Is Eyeing A New York Upset | Zuffa Boxing 09

Mexican Welterweight May Be A Sizeable Underdog Heading Into His Bout With Richardson Hitchins, But He Said He’s Ready To Spring A Shock.
By Simon Head, on X: @simonheadsport • Jul. 24, 2026

After making his mark with a statement victory on his promotional debut, Mexican welterweight Ricardo Salas plans on delivering another big performance in the Zuffa Boxing ring. The 27-year-old from Mexico City has put together an impressive resumé as he has climbed the ranks at 147 pounds. His displays alerted the Zuffa Boxing brass, who signed him to a multi-fight deal, and he kicked off that contract with an eighth-round TKO stoppage of Jesus Saracho at Zuffa Boxing 04.

Now the “Magic Man” is back, and ready to welcome former super lightweight world champion Richardson Hitchins to the 147-pound division.

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“I’m very content. I'm very happy,” Salas told UFC.com during his fight week interview in New York. “I'm anxious to get back into the ring to show everybody who Ricardo ‘Magic Man’ Salas is.”

Ricardo Salas Fight Week Interview | Zuffa Boxing 09
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Ricardo Salas Fight Week Interview | Zuffa Boxing 09
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Salas’ first fight for Zuffa Boxing took place inside the Meta APEX in Las Vegas, but this time around he’s in the Big Apple, and ready to face off against Hitchins at Infosys Theater, Madison Square Garden.

The historic nature of the venue isn’t lost on Salas, who said he’ll step up to the occasion on Sunday night.

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“I feel very motivated, especially fighting in Madison Square Garden,” he said. “Boxers have made history there. It's what motivates me, like the great Mexican fighter that I am, and I'm ready for it.”
 

Despite being the underdog for this fight, Salas feels like this moment is made for him. He’s riding a 10-fight unbeaten streak, with seven knockout victories during that run. He has never lost on American soil, and he’s no stranger to fighting, and winning, as an underdog.

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Hitchins may bring a polished, slick boxing style to the ring, but Salas said he’s going in all guns blazing as he looks to upset the applecart and hand the former world champion the first defeat of his professional career.

“I’m a boxer who likes to fight, to clash head-on,” he said. “We're gonna try to keep the streak going, but we're also going to win at any cost… Hitchins has great defense, he has great footwork [and] he does a lot of good work inside the ring, but we’ve worked hard to counter his abilities in order to win the fight on Sunday.”

It’s a matchup that has all the makings of a classic, with an aggressive Mexican puncher looking to take the fight to the slick boxing stylist from New York.

It’s a bout that has Salas excited, too.

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“For all my Mexican fans, and all the boxing fans in the world, this is going to be an absolute war,” he promised. “You're going to see Ricardo ‘Magic Man’ Salas do his thing and come out with the victory.”

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