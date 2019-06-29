It's All Sunny-Side Up For Ricardo Ramos

“I feel like it was hard for everybody, and everybody gave their best to get through this pandemic situation,” he continued, unwilling to fixate on what he wasn’t able to do in his last camp, knowing he was far from the only person impacted by the global pandemic. ”I don’t want to say the whole training was not good — I only didn’t get the result that I was expecting; the training camp was good, but here is still better, for sure.”

Things started out favorably last summer on UFC Fight Island, as Ramos attacked with a series of calf kicks and created a scramble a minute in, floating around to Murphy’s back and forcing the British striker to grapple. But with 90 seconds left in the opening stanza, an unnecessary spinning back elbow attempt gave Murphy an easy opportunity to put Ramos on the canvas, and he never made it back to his feet; a string of heavy, unanswered punches bringing the fight to an end 50 seconds later.

Even with a disappointing result, the ever-positive competitor was quick to give credit to his opponent, acknowledge the mistakes he made during the fight, and focus on the improvement he’s made since then as he prepares to finally make his first appearance of 2021.

“Lerone is a great fighter, and he did the best job to beat me,” he said. “I gave him an advantage that I could not give, and I had to pay for that; that’s what happens when we give advantages to our opponents. In this fight, I didn’t have the best strategy and I had to pay for that fault. It was my fault, I learned from it, and I can work on this so that I do better than I did last time.