Ricardo Ramos' Spirit Of War

“If you watch Troy—the movie—it’s just like when you’re going to war. It’s the preparation. It’s part of the process. Just stay focused, stay on the journey. It’s part of the process. I have to have fun with it.”

While dealing with airports generally can certainly summon some certain war-like impulses in most of us, I have to admit this is the first time I’ve heard a fighter compare dealing with TSA to the battle between fabled Greek armies. Ramos laughs, recognizing it’s probably just a fighter thing.

How To Watch UFC 267 In Your Country

“Fighters have the spirit of war,” he smiles. “Many movies like Gladiator, Troy, Sparta [300]…all these movies. For MMA fighters, I think we feel like warriors…we take inspiration from all these movies, for sure.”

Even when you’re on a layover.

Now he’s finally here in Abu Dhabi, just hours away from his prelim match vs Zubaira Tukhugov at Saturday’s UFC 267 and intent on righting the wrongs of his only other visit to UAE last summer. One of only two losses in his eight-fight UFC career, he landed on the wrong end of Lerone Murphy’s punches that evening.

“I’ll try to erase the last experience I had here. I feel like everything happens for some reason. Now I’m back here, having this opportunity again to do something different. You never know God’s plan, so we’ll see on Saturday. I truly believe it’s going to be a good win for me.”

Nearly every story or interview you’ll read about Ramos will reference his upbeat persona and optimistic outlook. It’s not hard to imagine he could make a second career in motivational speaking one day when the fight game has run its course. Perpetually smiling, he speaks with the slow, calm cheer of a surfer who has been catching all the best waves on a clear sunny day. His recipe for this disposition is a pretty simple one.