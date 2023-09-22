 Skip to main content
Ricardo Ramos of Brazil reacts after defeating Danny Chavez in a featherweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Moody Center on June 18, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC)
Ricardo Ramos: ‘It’s A Very Important Fight’

Talented Brazilian Featherweight Ricardo Ramos Makes His Return To The Octagon In A Exciting Matchup With Charles Jourdain At UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs Gamrot
By Gavin Porter, On X @ItsGavinPorter • Sep. 22, 2023

Ricardo Ramos’ UFC career has been a mixed bag of highs and lows up to this point.

The 28-year-old featherweight has had issues with fight cancellations, staying healthy, and weight management. Those factors have held him to just 10 fights in his six-plus years on the roster.

But none of those adversities have pushed Ramos into a negative space. As a matter of fact, he’s used those experiences to adapt both mentally and physically as he enters his prime. This weekend at UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs Gamrot, he’s expecting to deliver a performance that proves he’s finally put all the pieces together.

Ricardo Ramos of Brazil warms up backstage during the UFC Fight Night event at Moody Center on June 18, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC)

He’ll have the opportunity to showcase his complete game against Charles Jourdain - another talented featherweight looking to graduate from prospect to contender.

As soon as Ramos received word that his next opponent was going to be Canada’s Jourdain, there was no hesitation. It’s the type of fight that Ramos dreams of being a part of.

“I said, “Let’s go, let’s do it,” Ramos told UFC Fight Pass Brazil. “I think it’s a very important fight. He’s a tough guy and I want to face these guys. A tough guy coming off a win over Kron Gracie, I think it was a good fight for him and he managed to neutralize his (Gracie’s) BJJ game, and he has very good striking, but I don’t think he really let it go with Kron.

“So now let’s see how he’ll do against me.”

The combination of Ramos and Jourdain locked in the Octagon had to get fight fans excited. Both men are extremely talented on the feet, they are not shy to be acrobatic with their strikes, and maybe, most importantly, they are firm believers in letting their warrior spirit shine.

Ramos has earned three Performance of the Night bonuses, two of which he was awarded thanks to spinning back elbow knockouts. Just to point out how rare that is, there have only been eleven knockouts in UFC history that stem from spinning back elbows – and Ramos owns two of them.

Jourdain has had mixed results since joining the UFC in 2019, but “Air” Jourdain has made sure to make each of his fights have fans on the edge of their seats.

Having an opponent with that type of mentality gives Ramos motivation and has him expecting to put on a fight that fans will be talking about long after their bout concludes. One point of emphasis for Ramos is to make sure that he imposes his gameplan against Jourdain.

He wants to take advantage of Jourdain’s aggressiveness and utilize his technique and power to catch his foe.

“He really likes to move forward and to throw lots of shots moving forward and I like to do it when I counter,” Ramos said. “I throw elbows and counter punches, so let’s see what happens.”

Beating Jourdain, especially by way of a finish, would be an impressive feat. Jourdain has only been finished once in his 21 fight MMA career and he’s never been knocked out before.

It would be the perfect statement for Ramos, and you can bet that he’s determined to make it happen this weekend at the UFC APEX.

“I’ll be ready and doing my best in every aspect of my game,” Ramos said confidently. “I think I’ll get the job done.”

Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs Gamrot, live from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims begin at 4pm ET/1pm PT, while the main card kicks off at 7pm ET/4pm PT.

