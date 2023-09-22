Ricardo Ramos: ‘It’s A Very Important Fight’

He’ll have the opportunity to showcase his complete game against Charles Jourdain - another talented featherweight looking to graduate from prospect to contender.

As soon as Ramos received word that his next opponent was going to be Canada’s Jourdain, there was no hesitation. It’s the type of fight that Ramos dreams of being a part of.

MORE FIGHT NIGHT: Fiziev Wants To Wow You | Dan Ige Unlocked Another Level | Mitchell Eyes A 'Spectacular' Performance | Bryan Battle Feels World Class

“I said, “Let’s go, let’s do it,” Ramos told UFC Fight Pass Brazil. “I think it’s a very important fight. He’s a tough guy and I want to face these guys. A tough guy coming off a win over Kron Gracie, I think it was a good fight for him and he managed to neutralize his (Gracie’s) BJJ game, and he has very good striking, but I don’t think he really let it go with Kron.

“So now let’s see how he’ll do against me.”