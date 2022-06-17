Ricardo Ramos Is Growing Up In The Spotlight

“Inside the Octagon, what matters is your heart,” Ramos told UFC.com. “It doesn't matter your experience in the sport or who has fought longer. What matters is how much heart you put in the fight. And that's how I will fight in there to get the win. It's the desire to win that matters. I want to win this fight. I want to finish the fight with a knockout or a submission before the final horn. That would be perfect for me.”

A specific feature of this fight camp for Ramos is that it was his first full lead-up since the birth of his daughter in September 2021. Although Ramos fought and lost to Zubaira Tukhgov at UFC 267 a month later, this camp was marked by the navigation of balancing the demands of training with the demands of a newborn.

MORE FIGHT NIGHT: Fight By Fight Preview |. Calvin Kattar Fights For Life-Changing Opportunities | Josh Emmett Is Out To Prove He's The Best In The World | Kevin Holland Is Here To Fight

Although Ramos understands he’s not the first UFC fighter to become a dad, but he does accept the fact that he’s just the latest newly minted parent to find all the time they can to spend with their child.