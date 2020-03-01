Ricardo Lamas Is Scared Of No Man

“Honestly, from the options I was given from the UFC, he was the highest ranked opponent,” said Lamas matter-of-factly. “It didn't go any further than that. I also like tests and like testing myself. Everybody talks about his jiu-jitsu game and how people are scared to fight him. I don't think people are scared to fight him; I think people are scared to have what happened to me right now.”

It isn’t convenient losing an opponent on short notice, but that’s where Lamas’ experience comes in, and after a solid camp with the MMA Masters squad in Florida, he is truly ready for whoever is put in front of him.

“I feel I get the best prepared down here, so we've obviously been careful,” said the Chicago native, who has been a longtime advocate of supplementing his work at home with visits to the Sunshine State. “I've been doing a lot of one-on-ones with my coaches and my coaches have been in and out of Vegas, cornering guys, so they've been getting tested for COVID left and right, and everything's been good so far, knock on wood.”

The 38-year-old Lamas’ spirits are high heading into his 28th pro bout, and rightfully so, since he’s put a loss in his last fight against Calvin Kattar last June, jaw surgery, and the temporary closing of his UFC Gym Naperville due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the rear view mirror. So while the two fights per year schedule he was keeping over the last several years got interrupted, he did get time to get healthy and back to business.

“From the last injury I suffered, I was out for a while and had to get surgery on my jaw,” he said. “After that, I was just really focusing on the gym and my business, and then COVID hit. So I would have fought in less than a year since the last fight, but I just took some time off and I wanted to make sure that my jaw was a hundred percent fully healed before I got back into a training camp and really going a hundred percent with the training. I feel like I did that, and now I'm ready to go.”