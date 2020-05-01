Ricardo Lamas Has Seen It All

“This guy was undefeated, a big D-1 wrestler and I was a D-3 wrestler,” recalled Lamas. “I was fighting in his hometown, so I was in enemy territory. I remember people swearing at me on my walkout to the cage and stuff like that. (Laughs) And I went in there and finished the guy in the fourth round. Then the entire arena emptied out except for the little section that I brought with me.”

Fighting a bout scheduled for five rounds just two fights into his career was pretty wild stuff but par for the course back then. Taking on 31-11 Bart Palaszewski on four days’ notice less than a year later was a little wilder. But Lamas didn’t blink when offered the chance to make his WEC debut on March 1, 2009.

“Going into that fight, I had five pro fights and only three amateur fights,” he said. “So I was under 10 fights total and Bart had over 40 fights. But it wasn't a situation that I wasn't in before. Coming up, even before the WEC, I had fought guys that had over 40 fights and I had like two pro fights and I ended up beating them. So mentally I was prepared for it because I had been there before. And I always took things fight by fight. I wouldn't try to look ahead or anything and I just tried to be in the moment every time.”

But this was the WEC, which at that time was THE place for lighter weight fighters. Sure, the UFC had the lightweight division that Lamas was still competing in, but he likely wasn’t going to get the call to the Octagon with five fights. So this was not just the next best thing; it was a place Lamas wanted to be.

UNFILTERED: Dan Ige and Kenny Florian

“When I made it into the WEC, that was my big show,” he said. “I was a big fan of the WEC. Obviously, I got into this whole mixed martial arts thing because of the UFC. I've been watching UFC since I was 10, 11 years old, but when the WEC came around, I started getting into that and watching that whole organization. Urijah Faber was the poster boy for that, and I was a big fan of his when I started my MMA career. And when I got the call to make it in there, it was almost the same thing as making it into the UFC because it was owned by the same company already. It was all the same people, all the same behind the scenes stuff, and I thought it was awesome. It really showcased the lighter weight fighters.”