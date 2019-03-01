Reyes Wants To Showcase That He's A Complete Fighter

MORE UFC London: McCann's Determination | Gunnar Nelson Q&A | Weigh-In Results

That may not have been the quick finish he wanted, but he shut OSP out and it did show “The Devastator” in a different light, one in which he proved that if he has to go into deep waters, he can swim. That’s kind of cool, though I struggled with finding the right word to describe that, because is it really cool to go 15 minutes with another man in a fight?

“I would say it was cool,” Reyes laughs. “It was definitely cool to be able to go 15 with OSP and I feel like I didn’t lose a second of that fight. That was an eye opener for me where I was like, okay, I am who I think I am.”

The decision win also dismissed the notion that Reyes would be lost if taken out of the first round by a veteran 205er.

“It silenced a lot of critics, in my opinion,” he said. “I showed that I can do anything. We didn’t go to the ground because I didn’t want to go to the ground, but I could defend a takedown, I could wrestle, I could strike, I could stay composed. It showed the full range of my fighting skills and fight management more than anything.”

And when it was over…

“I can do this with anyone now. It was more of a who’s next?”