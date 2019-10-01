Rey Remembers Backyard Scrap With Masvidal

Fight day came, Jorge walked into the backyard with hands wrapped and the ponytail in. Fuentes gave Masvidal a different fight than he saw the first time even knocking him down at one point. When Masvidal stood back up after a few extra seconds on the ground, Fuentes saw the beginning of the end. The gas tank was beginning to empty and with every missed punch, he was bogging down.

“The thing that made me give up in that second fight was the same thing that made me give up in that first fight,” Fuentes said. “Lack of endurance. Plain and simple. My conditioning was definitely nowhere near where it should have been to fight a person like that. I think that if I had better conditioning things would have worked out differently. I definitely was out of shape, dude.”

Fuentes came up short twice against Masvidal. Masvidal was a fight away from a Strikeforce debut and had already notched four TKO/KO finishes but never landed one on Fuentes.

Fuentes felt the full wrath of a professional mixed martial artist in those fights. The man who reached heights higher than even Kimbo Slice, himself was dropped in front of him as if he was just another man. For $500, he fought a man who would headline UFC London, steal the show at UFC 239 with a record setting knockout and fight for the BMF title in the main event of UFC 244. It could only get better from here.

And it did.

Fights started going so well that working for the ICE and at a South Beach club was now also splitting time with a fight career.

“After I fought Jorge the second time, I actually got into training a bit more seriously and I basically ran through the next two guys,” Fuentes said. “I started training with American Top Team. I was there a year and a half and not too many people know I went pro, but I did fight at the Hard Rock at Rock n’ Rumble.”