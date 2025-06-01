Rewind | UFC BJJ 1

UFC BJJ 1 was full of storylines, finishes and, eventually, champions. With UFC BJJ 2 happening this Thursday, July 31, what better way to prepare than to reminisce about some of the best moments from the first UFC BJJ event?
Bella Mir Kicks Off Her BJJ Career In Impressive Fashion
Bella Mir has certainly made a name for herself. It was a bit of a firefight from the first bell against Maria Carolina Joia, as Mir defended arm locks and a potential foot lock very early on. Mir defended well enough to get to a favorable position in Round 2 that eventually saw her walk away with a D’Arce choke to finish the match. It was a stunning finish for the 21-year-old who had only gotten better as the fight progressed. It will be interesting to see Mir continue her BJJ career after already seeing so much success.
Carlos Henrique Lands Lightweight Title
Carlos Henrique started the trio of title fights off in dominant fashion as he submitted Danilo Moreira by armbar in the third round. Moreira tried to pull guard instantly but ended in a dominant top position. With this position, Moreira threatened a D’Arce choke that gave Henrique some trouble early. For most of the start of the round, it was a back-and-forth roll that saw Henrique push the pace.
Watch UFC BJJ 2: Tackett vs Canuto, Live And Free Thursday On YouTube
It was in the second round that Henrique turned up the heat after some encouragement from the referee for more action. Henrique continued his methodical approach of denying advancements and countering to his preferred position in the third round. It wasn’t long in the third round when Henrique kept his controlling game plan and established top control. Through a scramble, Henrique found an armbar which left Moreira helpless and tapping for relief. A new lightweight BJJ champion is crowned in Henrique with a stunning finish.
Andrew Tackett Wins Welterweight Belt
It was a battle of Andrew vs Andy for the welterweight title as number one seed Andrew Tackett faced off against second seed Andy Varela. It took only a round to decide this champion as Tackett locked up a rear-naked choke. Tackett was aggressive early and landed a takedown and transitioned to Varela’s back. Tackett used a body triangle to stop the escape attempts from Varela and slowly move in for the finish.
RELATED: Andrew Tackett's Hard Work & Sacrifice For UFC BJJ 2
The performance was reminiscent of a snake slowly devouring its prey as Tackett completed a rear-naked choke to win the UFC BJJ welterweight title.
Mikey Musumeci Becomes Bantamweight Champion
Being the main event in the first ever UFC BJJ event, all the pressure was on both fighters going into this bout. Both Mikey Musumeci and Rerisson Gabriel were coaches on the first season of UFC BJJ: Road to the Title and now they faced off for a title in the biggest BJJ event to date. It was clear very early on that Musumeci wanted to dictate the pace of this bout as he attacked the legs from the start. Musumeci had a hopping technique that gave Gabriel some issues until Gabriel swept Musumeci and tried to switch into an advantageous position.
That position would never come as Musumeci immediately searched for a heel hook. Gabriel rolled over and away from the lock that Musumeci threatened, but the pressure was ongoing from Musumeci. The first round was the story of heel hooks and pressure from Musumeci, and the game plan did not switch up in the later rounds. Musumeci baited a front choke only to again be defended well by Gabriel. Musumeci kept the pressure through round two, and in the start of the third was swept again by Gabriel.
Miss Mikey At UFC BJJ 1? See The Whole Event Here.
The finish came soon after Musumeci was swept in the third and it was a patent heel hook that he had been setting up the whole match. Musumeci forced the tap and, with that, added the title of UFC BJJ bantamweight champion to his long list of accolades.