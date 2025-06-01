Rewind | UFC BJJ 1

Carlos Henrique Lands Lightweight Title

Carlos Henrique started the trio of title fights off in dominant fashion as he submitted Danilo Moreira by armbar in the third round. Moreira tried to pull guard instantly but ended in a dominant top position. With this position, Moreira threatened a D’Arce choke that gave Henrique some trouble early. For most of the start of the round, it was a back-and-forth roll that saw Henrique push the pace.

It was in the second round that Henrique turned up the heat after some encouragement from the referee for more action. Henrique continued his methodical approach of denying advancements and countering to his preferred position in the third round. It wasn’t long in the third round when Henrique kept his controlling game plan and established top control. Through a scramble, Henrique found an armbar which left Moreira helpless and tapping for relief. A new lightweight BJJ champion is crowned in Henrique with a stunning finish.