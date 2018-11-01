Revisiting UFC 1: The Beginning

Commentator and kickboxing legend Bill “Superfoot” Wallace may have gotten it wrong in the televised intro, calling it the Ultimate Fighting Challenge, but thankfully the fighters got it right in the Octagon during the first Ultimate Fighting CHAMPIONSHIP event at McNichols Arena in Denver, as they all played a key role in giving the world their first dose of the sport of mixed martial arts.

But the undisputed star of UFC 1 was 26-year-old Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt Royce Gracie, whose introduction of “the gentle art” to the world stunned three bigger, stronger, and faster opponents who had no defense for his submission wizardry.

In the final of the eight man, one night tournament, which was created to see what martial arts style would fare best in a real fight, Gracie forced Savate specialist Gerard Gordeau to submit to a rear naked choke in one minute and 44 seconds.

The victory capped off a night that began with Gordeau’s frightening soccer kick knockout of 400 pound Teila Tuli, who lost a tooth in the 26 second bout thanks to the Dutchman.

The next quarterfinal bout was a back and forth affair, as Kevin Rosier shook off some rough moments in the early going against Zane Frazier to roar back and halt his opponent with two stomps to the head at the 4:20 mark that caused Frazier’s corner to throw in the towel.

Following this bout, the world got its first glimpse of the gi-wearing Gracie, a member of what would eventually be known as fighting’s first family. Standing across the cage from him was pro boxer Art Jimmerson, who bizarrely prepared for battle with one boxing glove on. Shortly after the opening bell, Gracie closed the distance with a kick and then took Jimmerson to the mat. Jimmerson baffled and unable to escape, tapped out 2:18 into the match.