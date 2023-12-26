Reviewing Each UFC Champion’s Journey In 2023

Edwards’ 2024 campaign was essentially the perfect way to prove each one of those doubters wrong. He took the welterweight belt from Usman that night in Salt Lake City with no intention of giving it back and he defended the title twice in 2023.

His first title defense came against Usman, in London, and he showed major improvements from their previous two fights. He stifled much of Usman’s game and earned a unanimous decision win and claimed the 2-1 lead in his rivalry with “The Nigerian Nightmare.”

The second title defense came in the last UFC event of 2023, when he handily defeated Colby Covington at UFC 296. The fight with Covington was an interesting one for Edwards, who admittedly was emotional due to some of the words said by Covington prior to the fight. Edwards was able to put those things said to the side and get the win and put his saga with Covington in the rear-view mirror.

What’s Next For Edwards: Beating Covington put Edwards’ unbeaten streak at 13 in-a-row and also freed him up to face either contenders with unfinished business, or some fresh faces. Belal Muhammad and Edwards have history, with the two competing to a no contest due to an accidental eye poke in 2021. Muhammad was the back-up for UFC 296 and it would make sense for him to be next, but Edwards also has his eyes on the likes of Shavkat Rahkmonov and Gilbert Burns. Whatever Edwards does next, we’ll be watching when one of the best stories in MMA goes for his third title defense.

UFC Middleweight Champion Sean Strickland