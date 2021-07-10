The Return Of The Ultimate Fighter | Episode 3 Recap

Inside the Ultimate Fighter house, Mitch struggles to come to grips with his loss to Liudvik, declaring “he’s not better than me,” despite teammates trying to lift his spirits.

Meanwhile, the Team Ortega crew crashes Liudvik’s post-fight interview, Ortega raving about his charge’s performance and plans to ride this momentum all the way through the competition.

At the UFC APEX four days before the fight, Volkanovski explains that Ryder wanted to fight Tresean and the coaching staff agreed, believing it was a good fight.

Ryder explains that his “whole life revolves around wrestling” and the reason he chose to fight Tresean is that he believes he’s the best middleweight on Team Ortega, explaining that he thinks the only path to victory against him is wrestling.

The 3-1 middleweight explains how he got the nickname “Rhino” as highlights of his previous fights play before he’s shown working with Volkanovski, who leads him through some drills as they discuss strategy. Newman explains he has a strong double-leg and lays out the game plan — mix it up standing until an opportunity to wrestle presents itself, at which point, Gore gets put on the canvas and worked over, repeating as many times as required until victory is achieved.

Back at the house, Tresean recalls sleeping in his car in the gym parking lot in the middle of winter, his wife refusing to leave his side. Fellow middleweight Miles Hunsinger, who trains with Ryder at Xtreme Couture and is rooming with him in the house, empathizes with Tresean, encouraging his teammate.