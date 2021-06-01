The Return Of The Ultimate Fighter | Episode 2 Recap

The whole Team Volkanovski coaching staff rolls into the house to cook up some food and watch the UFC 261 pay-per-view with everyone, with the featherweight champion handling duties on the grill.

Just like everyone else, the entire house erupted in surprise when Rose Namajunas connected with the head kick that dropped and stopped Zhang Weili in their strawweight title fight, while fighters on both teams appreciated the Australian and his fellow coaches coming through and cooking for them.

Gilbert Urbina is shown training outside late in the evening, and he speaks about the inspiration he drew from watching Namajunas, a fellow former Ultimate Fighter contestant, reclaim the strawweight title.

SEE WHAT THE COACHES OF TUF 29 HAD TO SAY: Volkanovski | Ortega

Five days ahead of the fight, Team Ortega is at the UFC APEX, with the coaching staff talking to Luidvik about his upcoming fight with Mitch.

Paul Herrerra explains he was one of the team’s top picks, while Ortega calls his charge “underrated,” acknowledging that while Mitch was Team Volkanovski’s first pick, he liked the experience Liudvik had already amassed and his quiet, focused approach to things.

Liudvik explains to the coaches that he’s excited to compete because it has been over a year since his last fight, and that he’s Armenian, but currently resides in Ukraine.