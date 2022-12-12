The Return Of Pat Pytlik | UFC FIGHT PASS

The COVID-19 pandemic and its accompanying restrictions proved to be a godsend for the wayward fighter.

“Nobody likes to sit on the bench, right, but 100 percent this was very good for me,” he said of the time away. “COVID was a blessing for me. I know it was bad for everybody else, but I got my s*** together.

“While I was injured, I got a house, I have a great career — I got my s*** together — and I really can’t complain about going down the path of life. I even met a girl that is going to be my fiancée, so everything worked out very well for me.”

Hopefully, Pytlik has either already proposed, or she doesn’t read this, otherwise he may have just spoiled the surprise.

“Now my body is back, my mind is sharp, and everything is going great.”

Looking back on his bout with Lindsey, the former champion and emerging talent recognizes that he got a little ahead of himself, picturing what a victory over the former UFC competitor could mean for his career before actually going out and making sure he garnered that all important win.

Now, more than three-and-a-half years removed from his one and only setback, Pytlik isn’t letting anything break his focus.

“It’s challenging, right?” he said when asked about overlooking Lindsey and making sure it doesn’t happen again. “When you have an end goal, you can’t look at it. It’s like when you build a wall: you have to do it brick-by-brick, every day; you don’t just have a big wall. I’m not overlooking my opponent or anybody.

“Somebody tried to talk to me about my next fight and I was like, ‘Don’t talk to me about anything. I don’t want to hear about anything,’’ Pytlik added with a laugh. “The guy I’m fighting is very talented and I have to go through him before I can do anything. Before anything is on the table, all that matters to me is Michael Hill.”