TUF Flashback - Lauren Murphy

It’s funny how the universe works sometimes. Lauren Murphy, a former Invicta FC bantamweight champion with four UFC fights to her name, didn’t feel like an MMA veteran earlier this year. Then she joined the cast of The Ultimate Fighter and everything changed.

“I felt like I was still a little bit in over my head and like I was still the new kid on the block,” she said. “I had only trained for four years when I got into the UFC. It wasn’t like I had been around the game for ten years-plus or had a wrestling background, boxing fights or judo tournaments. I didn’t have any of that. I trained MMA for four years when I walked in and fought an Olympian (Sara McMann). So a big part of me felt like I didn’t belong there quite yet. And it was hard to shake. It took my brain a while to catch up where I was at.”

But being a favorite to win the flyweight tournament on the show and as a seasoned competitor with a target on her back, Murphy got a dose of reality quick. She’s no newbie. She belongs here. And now she knows it.

“Now you’re on The Ultimate Fighter, you fought in the UFC, you fought everybody, you’ve been around for seven years now, you’ve been in the UFC longer than you’ve been in any other promotion,” she laughs. “Now I’m starting to feel like a vet.”

Murphy’s humility is admirable in a world where fighters with half her resume do twice the boasting, but the 34-year-old’s mindset may have been a hurdle during her UFC run thus far, which has resulted in a 1-3 record. Sure, she earned her call to the big show with an 8-0 MMA run that included the Invicta title and three wins in the promotion, but feeling that she was fighting an uphill battle experience wise kept her from reaching her potential earlier.

Not that her performances showed it. Despite her record, Murphy could have conceivably won each of the three close decisions she dropped to Sara McMann, Liz Carmouche and Katlyn Chookagian. In fact, the MMADecisions.com site, which polls media members for their verdicts, had Murphy taking the Carmouche fight by a 10-3 nod and only losing to McMann by a margin of 7-4. This isn’t lost on Murphy.