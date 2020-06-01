The Return Of "Irish" Joe Duffy

“The last few fights something has been off; I haven’t had that same zip or confidence. It’s something that’s hard to put my finger on. But I’ve got that mentality back where I’m looking forward to fighting again.”

He’ll need it for Alvarez, far from the easiest of comeback fights.

“Young, hungry prospect,” Duffy agrees. “He’s quite tall for a lightweight, dangerous on the feet and very dangerous on the floor. So I know I’ve got my work cut out. But I’m very confident in my training and preparation for this fight.”

Duffy’s preparation for any fight is an interesting study in putting himself through hell; like an MMA version of method acting. Training at Montreal’s famed Tristar gym, home of luminaries like Georges St-Pierre and Kenny Florian, Duffy puts himself through sessions far more unforgiving than the ones we ultimately see on television.

“For me, I always imagine the worst-case scenario. I always imagine a hard, grueling three rounds. That’s always my mentality. It’s always easier to imagine that because anything below that is easier. And that’s the way I train, so anything less than the worst-case scenario will be easier. It’s never as bad as you expected. It’s my way of dealing with it, I suppose.”

The ongoing global pandemic might have helped him imagine the worst-case scenario, but for Duffy it featured a life-changing bright spot.”

“I had a little girl in the meantime,” he says proudly.

While much of the world was stuck inside whiling away the hours, killing time and fretting, Duffy found his life more regimented than ever as he juggled new fatherhood with training for his comeback performance.