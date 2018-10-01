The Resurrection of Jorge Masvidal

“On the personal side, I cut out a lot of negative-ness. All across the board; corporate cuts. I made a lot of decisions. I had a lot of time to meditate, on everything from the music I might listen to that might affect me in a certain way before practice; small things like that, all the way through weight training, eating, everything….I thought about it in my head to get the best version of me, and that’s all I’m trying to do is bring that person out every time I compete.”

While he concedes that doing more media and public appearances isn’t a task that’s easier, it’s nonetheless a task the goes hand-in-hand with his reborn mindset.

“I had a lot of resentment towards the media because they just wouldn’t push me, you know? I wouldn’t get all these interviews and stuff. I’d give great performances--knockouts, the stuff that the fans wanted—and I didn’t feel that the media was helping me get to the next level. Plus, I’d rather just stay to myself, if I’m being honest. I’ve always been like that since I was a kid. When I stepped away I noticed I had to conquer two things: men’s souls and all these interviews. I want the biggest paychecks that have ever been handed out in this sport, so I’ve got to get in front of the camera and give a little bit of myself.”

It’s impossible to argue with results of Masvidal 2.0, whose profile and performance have mushroomed into must-see MMA. And those big checks he speaks of will start rolling in this Saturday when he meets Nate Diaz at UFC 244. The fact that he’s headlining a pay-per-view at Madison Square Garden without a title on the line isn’t lost on the Miami native.