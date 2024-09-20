Announcements
Results
Fight Results, Interviews And More From Walsh vs Runowski, Live From 3Arena In Dublin, Ireland On Friday, September 20
Callum Walsh makes his highly anticipated homecoming to Ireland on Friday, September 20 at Dublin’s 3Arena, presented by UFC FIGHT PASS. The Cork native will defend his WBC Continental Americas Super Welterweight title in a main event bout against Przemyslaw Runowski. The co-main event will see Ali Akhmedov and Pierre Hubert Dibombe compete in a 10-round Super Middleweight bout.
Walsh vs Runowski takes place Friday, September 20 at 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland. The 8-bout card starts at 12:30pm ET/9:30am PT.
How To Watch Walsh vs Runowski In Your Region
Walsh vs Runowski Results
Walsh vs Runowski Fight Card
Ella Thompson vs Abbey Molloy
- Ella Thompson (6-4, fighting out of Dunboyne, Ireland) takes on Abbey Molloy (4-1, fighting out of Dublin, Ireland) in an amateur bout
Gareth Dowling vs Daniel Nowak
- Gareth Dowling (fighting out of Dublin, Ireland) makes his professional debut on the card against Daniel Nowak
Shauna O'Keefe vs Valgerdur Gudsteindottir
- Shauna O’Keefe (2-0, fighting out of Clonmel, Ireland) locks horns with Valgerdur Gudsteinsdottir (7-5, fighting out of Reykjavik, Iceland)
Craig O'Brien vs Edward Donovan
- Craig O’Brien (14-3, fighting out of Dublin Ireland) clashes with Edward Donovan (7-0 fighting out of Limerick, Ireland) for the Super Welterweight Celtic Title
Thomas Carty vs Jonathan Vergara
- Thomas Carty (8-0, fighting out of Dublin, Ireland), who trained with double Oympian Kellie Harrington, takes on Jonatan Exequiel Vergara in a Heavyweight bout
Emmett Brennan vs Kevin Cronin
- Former Olympian Emmett Brennan (3-0, fighting out of Dublin, Ireland) faces Kevin Cronin (8-1-1, fighting out of County Kerry, Ireland) in an eight-round bout for the Super Middleweight Celtic Title
Co-Main Event: Ali Akhmedov vs Pierre Hubert Dibombe
- Super middleweights Ali Akhmedov (21-1, fighting out of Almaty, Kazakhstan) and Pierre Hubert Dibombe (22-1-1, fighting out of Nates, Loire-Atlantique, France) square off in the co-main event
Main Event: Callum Walsh vs Przemyslaw Runowski
- Callum Walsh (11-0, fighting out of Cork, Ireland) defends his WBC Continental Americas Super Welterweight against top rated boxer in Poland, Przemyslaw Runowski (22-2-1, fighting out of Slupsk, Poland) in Friday's main event
