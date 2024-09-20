 Skip to main content
Walsh vs Runowski event poster
Results

Fight Results, Interviews And More From Walsh vs Runowski, Live From 3Arena In Dublin, Ireland On Friday, September 20
By Thomas Gerbasi, On X @ThomasGerbasi • Sep. 20, 2024

Callum Walsh makes his highly anticipated homecoming to Ireland on Friday, September 20 at Dublin’s 3Arena, presented by UFC FIGHT PASS. The Cork native will defend his WBC Continental Americas Super Welterweight title in a main event bout against Przemyslaw Runowski. The co-main event will see Ali Akhmedov and Pierre Hubert Dibombe compete in a 10-round Super Middleweight bout.

Walsh vs Runowski takes place Friday, September 20 at 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland. The 8-bout card starts at 12:30pm ET/9:30am PT.

Walsh vs Runowski Results

Walsh vs Runowski Fight Card

Ella Thompson vs Abbey Molloy

  • Ella Thompson (6-4, fighting out of Dunboyne, Ireland) takes on Abbey Molloy (4-1, fighting out of Dublin, Ireland) in an amateur bout

Gareth Dowling vs Daniel Nowak

  • Gareth Dowling (fighting out of Dublin, Ireland) makes his professional debut on the card against Daniel Nowak

Shauna O'Keefe vs Valgerdur Gudsteindottir

  • Shauna O’Keefe (2-0, fighting out of Clonmel, Ireland) locks horns with Valgerdur Gudsteinsdottir (7-5, fighting out of Reykjavik, Iceland)

Craig O'Brien vs Edward Donovan

  • Craig O’Brien (14-3, fighting out of Dublin Ireland) clashes with Edward Donovan (7-0 fighting out of Limerick, Ireland) for the Super Welterweight Celtic Title

Thomas Carty vs Jonathan Vergara

  • Thomas Carty (8-0, fighting out of Dublin, Ireland), who trained with double Oympian Kellie Harrington, takes on Jonatan Exequiel Vergara in a Heavyweight bout

Emmett Brennan vs Kevin Cronin

  • Former Olympian Emmett Brennan (3-0, fighting out of Dublin, Ireland) faces Kevin Cronin (8-1-1, fighting out of County Kerry, Ireland) in an eight-round bout for the Super Middleweight Celtic Title

Co-Main Event: Ali Akhmedov vs Pierre Hubert Dibombe

  • Super middleweights Ali Akhmedov (21-1, fighting out of Almaty, Kazakhstan) and Pierre Hubert Dibombe (22-1-1, fighting out of Nates, Loire-Atlantique, France) square off in the co-main event

Main Event: Callum Walsh vs Przemyslaw Runowski

  • Callum Walsh (11-0, fighting out of Cork, Ireland) defends his WBC Continental Americas Super Welterweight against top rated boxer in Poland, Przemyslaw Runowski (22-2-1, fighting out of Slupsk, Poland) in Friday's main event

Live Results
