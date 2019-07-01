Results: Dana White's Contender Series - Season 3, Episode 3

Jonathan Pearce vs. Jacob Rosales

Lightweight bout

The opening five minutes of this fight were largely give-and-take, as every time one would land crisp, the other would counter. It wasn’t until late in the frame that Rosales looked to steal the frame, dropping down for a slick takedown and cinching up a high-elbow guillotine choke attempt that he looked capable of finishing.



But Pearce survived and when the second round began, it was clear that the MMA Lab representative was the fresher of the two and the close contest turned into a lopsided mauling. Throughout the middle stanza, Pearce was on the offensive, punishing the exhausted Rosales, who showed tremendous heart and toughness to remain standing, but offered little in the way of offense.



Early in the third, Pearce put Rosales on the canvas and went searching for a finish. After a little back-and-forth grappling as the two battled for position, the 27-year-old dumped Rosales to the ground, passed the legs to the side and connected with a clean right hand that brought the fight to a close.

Official Result: Jonathan Pearce def. Jacob Rosales by TKO (strikes) at 1:50 of Round 3