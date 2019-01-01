RESULTS: DANA WHITE'S CONTENDER SERIES - SEASON 3, EPISODE 2

Miguel Baeza def. Victor Reyna via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

In the welterweight opener, Florida’s Miguel Baeza scored a three-round unanimous decision victory over Victor Reyna

All three judges saw it 29-28 for Baeza, now 7-0. Reyna, a late replacement who missed weight at 178 pounds, falls to 10-4, 1 NC.

The two welterweights engaged in a feeling out process in the early going, but even then, the heavier shots were being thrown by Baeza, who dropped Reyna with a right hand with three minutes to go. A follow-up attack was weathered by Reyna, who then nearly got submitted by a rear naked choke attempt, but by the final minute, he was able to get back to his feet, and he made it out of the round.

Reyna got back into the fight in round two, but Baeza made the biggest statement of the frame with a late pair of knee-induced knockdowns that extended his lead heading into the third.

Starting strong with punch combinations, Reyna showed a sense of urgency in the final frame and he kept the heat on, but again it was Baeza delivering a strong finish thanks to a submission attempt just before the horn sounded.