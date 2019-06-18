Results: Dana White's Contender Series - Season 3, Episode 1

The third season of Dana White’s Contender Series began this week in a new barn and featuring a couple different firsts.

Unfortunately, the initial memorable moment of this season came on Monday, when the welterweight clash between Leon Shahbazyan and Brok Weaver was called off as Shahbazyan was deemed ineligible to compete due to illness, marking the first time a bout had been scratched from the Contender Series.

But on Tuesday, it was all positives, as the series shifted from the Ultimate Fighter gym to the brand new UFC Apex, a state of the art live event and production facility. And when the action kicked off, the four bouts fell right in line with what fans have come to expect on the Contender Series.

After 39 contracts were handed out over the first two seasons, Season 3 kicked off with two of the four victors earning a shot to compete inside the Octagon, as heavyweight Yorgan De Castro and middleweight Punahele Soriano impressed UFC President Dana White enough to become the first two competitors to graduate to the biggest stage in the sport this season.

Here’s a look at what transpired on Tuesday night at the UFC Apex.