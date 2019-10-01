Respect Between The Two Baddest

While neither man enters with UFC gold around their waists, the promotion has created a new belt for the occasion, “The BMF Title,” which means exactly what you think it does and will be bestowed upon the winner.

Although some have scoffed at the creation of a new title that isn’t expected to be defended in the future, Diaz and Masvidal have long considered themselves amongst the top contenders for such an honor, belt or no belt, and are looking forward to facing one another on Saturday night to determine who is the baddest in the game.

“My brother’s not in the game right now, so I’m going to go and take over that position until he’s back in,” said Diaz, always deferential to his older brother, Nick, whom he has always considered the best fighter in the sport and has been a massive influence on his mixed martial arts career.

“Jorge has been around as long as me,” continued Diaz, who called for a bout with Masvidal following his brilliant performance against Anthony Pettis at UFC 241 back in August. “He’s been a real fighter and stayed who he is the whole time and that’s the baddest m*****f****** s*** there is.

“I called it how I see it and everybody else felt the same way, so this is for the best fighter in the whole game.”