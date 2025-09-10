Representing Mexico | Noche UFC

The Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas will take on a distinctly Mexican flavor for Noche UFC on Saturday night, where a fistful of Mexican fighting talents will look to claim important victories for their respective careers.
Ahead of fight night, we take a closer look at the five fighters set to fly the flag for Mexico at Noche UFC this weekend.
David Martinez
Division: Bantamweight
Fighting Out Of: Mexico City, Mexico
Professional Record: 12-1
Streak: Won eight in a row
The Scoop: In only his second UFC fight, David Martinez has a huge opportunity to gatecrash the upper echelon of the 135-pound division. The former Combate Global bantamweight champ earned his spot on the UFC roster last October on Dana White’s Contender Series, and his first-round knockout of Saimon Oliveira in Mexico City earned him a debut UFC victory and a $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus. Now matched with perennial bantamweight contender Rob Font, “Black Spartan” has the chance to announce his arrival to the world and catapult himself into the division’s top 10.
Rafa Garcia
Division: Lightweight
Fighting Out Of: Mexicali, Baja California, Mexico
Professional Record: 17-4
Streak: Won three of his last four
The Scoop: Rafa “Gifted” Garcia seems to be making a reputation for himself as a fighter who defeats tenured vets. His second UFC win came against then-31-fight vet Jesse Ronson and his last two victories have come against Octagon stalwarts Clay Guida and Vinc Pichel. Now Garcia is set to face another seasoned lightweight in Jared Gordon as he looks to seal his fourth win from his last five fights. With eight submission wins to his name, you can bet the 31-year-old will be looking to add to that tally as he bids to add another veteran name to his list of victories.
Santiago Luna
Division: Bantamweight
Fighting Out Of: Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico
Professional Record: 6-0
Streak: Won six in a row
The Scoop: With a perfect 6-0 record and a 100 percent finish rate, all eyes will be on 21-year-old Santiago Luna as he makes his Octagon debut at Noche UFC. After cutting his teeth in Mexican promotion Ultimate Warrior Challenge, Luna headed Stateside and added two more wins to his record. Now he’s ready for the Octagon, where he’ll be greeted by Vietnam’s Quang “Bang” Le, who picked up his first UFC win, and a Performance of the Night bonus, in his last outing. It’s a good first test for “BorderBoy,” who plans on making a big impression in his Octagon debut this weekend.
Jesus Aguilar
Division: Flyweight
Fighting Out Of: Ensenada, Baja California, Mexico
Professional Record: 11-3
Streak: One loss (won three in a row prior)
The Scoop: For Jesus Aguilar, Noche UFC represents a chance to regain the momentum he built through 2023 and 2024. During that time, he claimed a hat-trick of wins, with a first-round knockout of Shannon Ross, a split-decision victory over Mateus Mendonca and a first-round submission of Stewart Nicoll. That momentum slowed with a February decision loss to Rafael Estevam, but now, fighting at Noche UFC, Aguilar will look to move one step closer to the flyweight rankings with a victory over sophomore Luis Gurule.
Montserrat Rendon
Division: Women’s bantamweight
Fighting Out Of: Cancun, Mexico
Professional Record: 6-1
Streak: One loss (won six in a row prior)
The Scoop: How does a previously undefeated fighter respond when they suffer the first defeat of their career? That’s the question Montserrat Rendon will look to answer when she faces off against undefeated Alice Pereira at Noche UFC. Rendon came into professional MMA late at the age of 31, but six straight decision wins, including a victory in her UFC debut in September 2023, showed that she wasn’t too late to the party. A decision loss to Daria Zhelezniakova last time out saw her defeated for the first time, but against Pereira, the 12-time Mexican national BJJ champion has the chance to bounce straight back into the win column as she looks to further establish herself on the sport’s biggest stage.
Don't miss a moment of Noche UFC: Lopes vs Silva, live from Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas on September 13, 2025. Prelims start at 3pm ET/12pm PT, followed by the main card at 6pm ET/3pm PT.