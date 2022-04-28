The Renewed Francisco Figueiredo

Heading into UFC Fight Night: Font vs Vera, the 32-year-old’s goal is to get back in the win column and stop leaving his results in the hands of the judges. To make that happen, Figueiredo knew he had to stop listening to the outside noise and follow his instincts.

As the brother of current flyweight champion, Deiveson Figueiredo, there was some added pressure that made Figueiredo fight out of character at times. When he faces Daniel da Silva this weekend, he’s confident that he’s going to be feeling free and finally feeling like himself.

“The best tools you can have inside the cage is your mind, your spirit, and your heart,” Figueiredo told UFC.com. “I want to let my game flow and be truthful to myself.”