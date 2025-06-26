Renato Moicano Wants Money And Respect

After the past six months, it's safe to say he's well on his way to achieving both.

Let’s start with his first objective: making money. One way to do that is to gain rapid popularity by cutting one of the greatest Octagon interviews of all time, and at UFC 281, he did just that, launching his trademark saying, “Moicano wants money.”

A second, and far more challenging way, is to accept a fight against the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world on 24 hours’ notice. Originally scheduled to face Beneil Dariush at UFC 311, an opportunity arose to fill in for Arman Tsarukyan in the main event and challenge Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title. Moicano didn’t hesitate to take the opportunity.

The result didn’t go Moicano’s way, but the experience, and compensation, was worth the risk