Renato Moicano Wants To Build His Brand

But things didn’t go as planned for Moicano, as Aldo’s greatness shined bright once again in a second round TKO victory. The defeat gave Moicano and opportunity to reflect and in the end, come off the loss a better fighter than ever.

“I was very happy to fight with Aldo he’s like my idol,” Moicano said. “When I start fighting I watched his fights and he is a really big name in Brazil, everybody knows him. I learned that I have to be more focused and more concentrated. When you share the Octagon with a guy like Aldo I think it makes you take a step, you become a better fighter. Even if I lost it’s no problem for me, I can take that experience and evolve as a fighter.”

Aldo was just the latest top tier featherweight that Moicano has shared the Octagon with. He’s also gone to war with Calvin Kattar, Cub Swanson, Jeremy Stephens and Brian Ortega. Competing at such a high level has helped the 30 year earn his first main event fight at UFC Greenville this Saturday.

He will duke it out with one of the UFC’s most exciting fighters in Chan Sung Jung, AKA “The Korean Zombie.” The match-up is one that generated instant buzz from the mixed martial arts community.