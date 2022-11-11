Renato Moicano: ‘I Want It More’

“I started with judo, and after that I transitioned to jiu-jitsu,” Moicano said. “I feel like what made me start was that I always like to compete. In MMA, you can compete in every [discipline], we don’t have limitations. I’ve always loved all martial arts, but if you can put everything together and see who’s the best, I think MMA is by far the best sport in the world.

“When I started, I never thought I’d be here,” he continues. “Even before UFC, in the small leagues in Brazil, I never thought I’d be in the UFC. I always wanted to but, to me, it was too far to reach.”

Twelve years ago, Moicano saw his talent ascend to the top of his class and decided to take his skills to the professional level. In his pro debut, Moicano earned a third-round submission victory by rear naked choke, a submission that became a trademark move for the Brazilian over his career.

In his UFC debut in 2014, Moicano picked up his fifth professional win by rear naked choke and has since grown that number to nine. And despite joining American Top Team to try and improve his wrestling in 2017, Moicano will never shy away from an opportunity to lock in his favorite submission inside the Octagon.