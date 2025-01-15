Renato Moicano: ‘I Can’t Afford To Lose’

Moicano’s found plenty of success throughout his UFC career at featherweight and lightweight, but has often come up just short of cracking into the Top 5 or being included in the title conversation.

He can take a big step toward his dream of becoming a UFC champion by defeating promotional veteran Beneil Dariush this Saturday at UFC 311. While Dariush is coming off back-to-back losses, getting past the No. 9-ranked lightweight contender will help solidify Moicano’s place at 155 pounds.

“I stopped caring about winning and losing,” Moicano said of his recent success. “I’m just focused on my performance and what I have to do. I have been training hard for the last couple months, and I know what I need to do, I just have to go over there and not think too much. Sometimes I think too much. I think I perform at my best when I’m not thinking too much.”