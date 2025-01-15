Renato Moicano: ‘I Can’t Afford To Lose’

UFC lightweight contender Renato Moicano had a near flawless 2024, securing three dominant victories in as many fights, each one more impressive than the last.
The 35-year-old started last year with a one-sided decision against Drew Dober that saw the Brazilian amass over 10 minutes of control time and a strike differential of 142-36. He then came from behind to stop Jalin Turner via TKO in the second round at the historic UFC 300 event.
Somehow neither of those performances stack up against his last Octagon appearance, in which he went into enemy territory in Paris, France, and dispatched of Benoît Saint Denis at the end of two rounds after a grueling onslaught of ground-and-pound forced the Octagonside doctor to step in and call the fight after 10 minutes. The trio of wins earned Moicano the No. 7 spot in the 2024 UFC.com Awards.
Moicano’s found plenty of success throughout his UFC career at featherweight and lightweight, but has often come up just short of cracking into the Top 5 or being included in the title conversation.
He can take a big step toward his dream of becoming a UFC champion by defeating promotional veteran Beneil Dariush this Saturday at UFC 311. While Dariush is coming off back-to-back losses, getting past the No. 9-ranked lightweight contender will help solidify Moicano’s place at 155 pounds.
“I stopped caring about winning and losing,” Moicano said of his recent success. “I’m just focused on my performance and what I have to do. I have been training hard for the last couple months, and I know what I need to do, I just have to go over there and not think too much. Sometimes I think too much. I think I perform at my best when I’m not thinking too much.”
“I think the [lightweight] division right now is stuck. We have people in the Top 10 that don’t have matchups. People are talking about the matchups, but nothing is signed. People are choosing to fight each other so, eventually something could open up, but first I need to finish, knock Dariush out and then make my case for a title shot. Of course I want to fight for a title someday, but first things first, I have to knock him out.”
At first, Moicano wasn’t a fan of this matchup. Having just beat the No. 12 ranked contender, Moicano was hoping to see someone a little higher up in the rankings. He also believes that Dariush is very well-rounded, but not nearly on the same level as him in any aspect of mixed martial arts. Two things are more important for Moicano in 2025, however: staying active and making money.
“It didn’t make sense really,” Moicano said of his upcoming fight. “It was what UFC offered, and I want to stay active. I’m feeling good, I’m feeling healthy, and I want to fight as much as possible. And I don’t know, the first pay-per-view of the year, especially with the title shot on the line for the lightweight division, I think it’s good I’m on the same card, the main card, and I’m gonna talk some s*** and see what happens.
“If I take him down, and I will, I will stay on the top and he’s not going to sweep me or anything or finish me. If he takes me down, I’m gonna get up and do what I need to do, which is beat him. I think he’s well rounded, but I cannot afford to lose and that’s the reality. I’m not losing. I want money. If I lose, it’s just half a check. I want the full check.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC 311: Makhachev vs Tsarukyan 2, live from Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California on January 18, 2025.