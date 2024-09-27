Renato Moicano: "He's Good, But I'm Better"

Brazil’s Moicano is ranked 11th in the official UFC lightweight rankings, and has the task of defending his spot against the man listed one spot below him, France’s Benoit Saint Denis, this weekend at UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs. Saint Denis.

The higher-ranked fighter may be the first name on the poster, but he’s fighting in his opponent’s backyard, and he plans on silencing the raucous French crowd on Saturday night by extending his current win streak to four with victory in Paris.

“Yeah, the arena is going to be cheering for him, for sure,” he told UFC.com during a fight week conversation at the fighter hotel in the French capital.