Renato Moicano Is Still Chasing The Lightweight Elite

Moicano had a brief taste of championship action when he stepped in on short notice to face Islam Makhachev at UFC 311. His defeat in that fight has only strengthened his desire to get back to the big names in the division once again.

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Last time out, Moicano snapped a two-fight skid as he submitted Chris Duncan in the second round in their main event matchup at Meta APEX in April. Now Moicano is back for another main event opportunity as he gets set to face Australia’s Tom Nolan.

”[That win] was very important to me,” he said.