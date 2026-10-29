Renato Moicano Is Still Chasing The Lightweight Elite

Renato Moicano returns to the main event spotlight on October 31 as he looks to continue his journey towards the top of the lightweight division.
Moicano had a brief taste of championship action when he stepped in on short notice to face Islam Makhachev at UFC 311. His defeat in that fight has only strengthened his desire to get back to the big names in the division once again.
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Last time out, Moicano snapped a two-fight skid as he submitted Chris Duncan in the second round in their main event matchup at Meta APEX in April. Now Moicano is back for another main event opportunity as he gets set to face Australia’s Tom Nolan.
”[That win] was very important to me,” he said.
“I was coming off two losses, and then I beat Chris Duncan in a very good fashion, and here I am to beat Tom Nolan in a very good fashion too.”
The matchup with Nolan came about after Moicano’s previous fight booking – a rematch with Brian Ortega at UFC 331 – fell through after Ortega sustained a cut during training for the matchup.
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It left Moicano without an opponent for a spot on a big numbered show, but now, with a headline spot at Meta APEX, and a bump in pay, Moicano is more than content with his spot heading into the weekend.
“Yeah, it was frustrating, but life goes on,” he said.
“We found another opponent, and here we are. I’m very happy. Main event, five rounds, a little bit more money. So, I’m happy.”
Moicano’s appreciation of his amended situation has been heightened by his own personal experiences of being on the other side of the fence. The Brazilian launched his own fight promotion, Money Moicano MMA, and held his first event in May in São Paulo.
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“It’s very hard. It's not easy. It's not as easy as people think, but when the event ends, you feel great, you know? ‘Oh man, that was good.’
“I put all the pieces together, and now we have a show. People love it, and that's what matters.
“I’ve always appreciated the UFC. I love UFC. I’ve been a fan even before I was fighting MMA.
“And to be here and to see how much work and effort they put in to put on a show, of course you understand a little bit more why sometimes it's tough to do matchmaking, how it's tough to put a good crew together to make the show happen. So it was a humble experience for me.”
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His fight against well-rounded, up-and-coming knockout artist Nolan this weekend offers a different kind of challenge to the one he was previously preparing for in veteran former featherweight championship challenger and grappling ace Ortega
“I’m expecting a very hard fight,” he admitted.
“He's a very good fighter, well-rounded, striking, grappling. I just think I'm better.
“I needed to adjust. I needed to get training partners of the same height and same style, so that's what we did, and I think we did a great job in the training camp. So we have to wait for Saturday and see.”
Despite having a significant experience advantage over his opponent, Moicano said that he doesn’t necessarily think it will be a key difference-maker in the fight. Instead, he said his key to victory is negotiating a dangerous opening five minutes, before taking over from Round 2 onwards.
“Yeah, I have to be very careful in the first round, and then I think the fight's going to play out in my favor,” he explained.
“I don't really know if [experience] makes any difference. If he had a good training camp, good coaches, they're gonna try to show him the way to fight, and it is what it is. It's a fight. Everything can happen.”
Moicano is chasing UFC victory number 14 this weekend. And if he gets it and moves to back-to-back wins in 2026, he wants his next fight to be against one of the biggest names in the division.
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“Ilia Topuria. Easy money!” he said.
“I think he needs a comeback fight, so I’m here. I’m ready.”
Knowing Moicano as we do, that callout would likely come at the end of another of his larger-than-life post-fight interviews. But to earn that mic time, he needs to claim the win, and that’s where his focus lies as he preps for his 21st UFC appearance this weekend.
“I just want to go over there [to the Meta APEX], have fun, beat the s*** out of my opponent, and get some money, and that's it.”
Don't miss a moment of UFC Fight Night: Moicano vs Nolan, live from Meta APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 31, 2026. Prelims start at 5pm ET/2pm PT, followed by the Main Card at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Stream the entire card live on Paramount+ in the United States.