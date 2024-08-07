RENATO MOICANO AND BENOÎT SAINT DENIS COLLIDE IN UFC’S RETURN TO PARIS

Benoît Saint Denis (13-2-0, fighting out of Bayonne, France) returns to his home country after the biggest bout of his career, where he locked horns in a Fight of the Night battle with UFC veteran Dustin Poirier. Now Saint Denis makes his UFC main event debut this September. The French fan favourite looks to increase his wins to six inside the Octagon® as he targets a dominant defeat over Moicano.

Imavov (14-4-0, fighting out of Paris, France) hopes to keep his momentum going following a statement win over former title challenger Jared Cannonier. A well-rounded competitor with KO power, Nassourdine now hopes to take out rising star Allen in emphatic fashion.

Allen (24-5-0, fighting out of Covington, Louisiana) has wasted no time turning heads since joining UFC’s roster in 2019. He has netted wins over Kevin Holland, Paul Craig and Chris Curtis. Allen is now gunning to earn his first UFC title opportunity with another dominant performance.