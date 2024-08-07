RENATO MOICANO AND BENOÎT SAINT DENIS COLLIDE IN UFC’S RETURN TO PARIS

Interviews
UFC, the world's premier mixed marital arts organisation, returns to Paris for the third consecutive year with an exhilarating matchup between lightweight contenders No.10 ranked Renato Moicano and No. 12 ranked Benoît Saint Denis. In a clash of middleweight contenders, No.4 ranked Nassourdine Imavov steps into the Octagon to face No. 7 ranked Brendan Allen.
Renato Moicano (19-5-1 fighting out of Coconut Creek, Florida, by way of Brasilia, Brazil) vows to take the win as he enters enemy territory. Moicano boasts a three-fight win streak with victories over Calvin Kattar, Cub Swanson and Drew Dober since joining UFC. Moicano now has sights on adding Saint Denis to his résumé.
Benoît Saint Denis (13-2-0, fighting out of Bayonne, France) returns to his home country after the biggest bout of his career, where he locked horns in a Fight of the Night battle with UFC veteran Dustin Poirier. Now Saint Denis makes his UFC main event debut this September. The French fan favourite looks to increase his wins to six inside the Octagon® as he targets a dominant defeat over Moicano.
Imavov (14-4-0, fighting out of Paris, France) hopes to keep his momentum going following a statement win over former title challenger Jared Cannonier. A well-rounded competitor with KO power, Nassourdine now hopes to take out rising star Allen in emphatic fashion.
Allen (24-5-0, fighting out of Covington, Louisiana) has wasted no time turning heads since joining UFC’s roster in 2019. He has netted wins over Kevin Holland, Paul Craig and Chris Curtis. Allen is now gunning to earn his first UFC title opportunity with another dominant performance.
Additional bouts on the card include:
- Former world champion Germaine de Randamie (10-5-0, fighting out of San Jose, California by way of the Netherlands) returns to the Octagon to take on French prospect Nora Cornolle (8-1-0, fighting out of Epinay Sur Seine, France).
- Fares Ziam (15-4-0, fighting out of Lyon, France) takes on Matt Frevola (11-4-0, fighting out of Tampa, Florida) in a lightweight bout.
- Featherweight prospect William Gomis (13-2-0, fighting out of Paris, France) looks to climb the rankings as he takes on Joanderson Brito (17-3-1, fighting out of Sao Paulo).
- Undefeated UFC light heavyweight prospect Oumar Sy (10-0-0, fighting out of Paris, France) locks horns with Daun Jung (15-5-1, fighting out of Daegu, South Korea).
- Dariya Zheleznyakova (9-1-0, fighting out of Paris, France by way of St. Petersburg, Russia) takes on Ailin Perez (10-2-0, fighting out of Miami, Florida, by way of Buenos Aires, Argentina) in a bantamweight bout.
- Daniel Barez (16-6-0, fighting out of Valencia, Spain) looks to secure his first win inside the Octagon as he takes on Victor Altamirano (12-4-0, fighting out of Fort Worth, Texas, by way of Mexico) in a flyweight match-up.
- Morgan Charriere (19-10-1, fighting out of Paris, France) makes his return to the Octagon against AJ Cunningham (11-4-0, fighting out of Arkansas, United States) in a featherweight match-up.
- Ion Cutelaba (17-10-1, fighting out of Las Vegas by way of Chișinău, Moldova) takes on UFC newcomer Ivan Erslan (14-3-0, fighting out of Obrovac, Croatia) in a light heavyweight bout.
