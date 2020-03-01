Remembering WEC: Favorite Moments

“You’d have 12 fights on a card and you’d have, like, six Fight of the Nights,” UFC and WEC veteran Clay Guida recalled.

The WEC would go on to host a slew of future UFC champions and household names.

With the memories of the WEC fresh in the minds of fighters and fans alike, take a second to see what fights the stars of the WEC miss the most.

Reed Harris

WEC Owner

“I’d have to say Leonard Garcia vs Korean Zombie. It was 15 minutes of two guys leaving it all in the cage. To this day, one of the best fights I’ve ever seen.”

Leonard Garcia vs Korean Zombie here

Chad Mendes

WEC Record: 4-0

“I’d have to say my Cub (Swanson) fight. It was the biggest name I had fought at the time; I was fighting right out of college and it was the hardest I’ve ever trained for a fight. I came out and let my hands go and I did some cool stuff in that fight.”

Chad Mendes vs Cub Swanson here

Carlos Condit

WEC Record: 5-0

“My favorite fight was when I won the title against John Alessio. I was coming in as an underdog and I was able to showcase my diverse skillset to dominate and finish.”

Carlos Condit vs John Alessio here

Anthony Pettis

WEC Record: 5-1

“I would have to say my title fight against Benson Henderson. It was where I defended my title and the birth of the Showtime Kick.”

Anthony Pettis vs Benson Henderson here