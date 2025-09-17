REMEMBERING THOMAS GERBASI | LESSONS FROM THE MASTER

It doesn’t make sense to me that I’m not going to get quick, one-word email responses when I file stories any more and that killer stories that he wanted an extra set of eyes on aren’t going to land in my lap and remind me that I’m fortunate to have been schooled by a master storyteller for all these years. TG wasn’t big on compliments or praise, which is why when those occasional messages came along about a well done piece, they really resonated and lingered.

They still do.

As much as TG taught me a ton about the mechanics of this craft, the greatest influence he had on me and my career came in the form of something he never actually articulated.

No one cared about the men and women that compete in the UFC — or the boxing ring — more than Thomas Gerbasi.