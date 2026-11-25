Known as one of the great minds in the game, particularly when it came to striking, Cha started working as a member of The MMA Lab in Phoenix before moving to Fight Ready MMA. He worked with several contenders over the years, including Zhang Weili, Deiveson Figueiredo, Mackenzie Dern and Kelvin Gastelum as well as the host of fighters who moved through Fight Ready MMA over the years.

Several figures in the mixed martial arts community reacted to the news on social media, including Cejduo, who said:

“This one really hurts. I’m still in shock of what happened. Eddie Cha was a good man, good friend, good husband, good coach, and most importantly, a great friend. To all the great times we spent together, won and even cried. You’ve made an impact in my life, Coach, and I will forever be grateful. It hurts me that you’re gone but I can feel your spirit. Rest in peace, Master Eddie Cha.”