Remembering Allan Nascimento (1991-2026)

A member of the famed Chute Boxe Diego Lima team, Nascimento made six trips into the Octagon, amassing a 4-2 record while building a reputation as a skilled competitor and consummate professional. For his career, “Puro Osso” compiled a 22-7 record with 16 of his wins coming by way of submission.



A fixture on the doorstep of the Top 15, Nascimento was a constant presence alongside his teammates whenever they made the walk, sharing an especially close bond with former lightweight champion and current BMF titleholder Charles Oliveira.



Our condolences go out to Nascimento’s family and friends, the Chute Boxe Diego Lima team, and all those impacted by this sudden, heartbreaking loss.