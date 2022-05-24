Remember The Name Carlos Lozoya | UFC Fight Pass

Carlos Lozoya is a name to remember in the flyweight division.

The 26-year-old talent, who picked up a second-round stoppage win over Randy Villarreal last month at Fury FC 60 on UFC FIGHT PASS, sports a 7-2 record and a six-fight winning streak to go along with a fluid, fully formed arsenal that means he can dictate the terms of engagement no matter the preferred style of the opponent standing across from him.

“If someone is great at something, I really try to focus on making them uncomfortable at whatever they’re not great at,” Lozoya said when we spoke earlier in the month. “If I’m going with a great wrestler, I strike and clinch with them. If someone has great jiu jitsu, I’m going to out-wrestle them. If someone has great standup, I’m going to grapple with them.

“It’s nice that I can do these things to these people and, on top of that, I have great fundamentals in my striking. I know that technically I’m very sound, I’m extremely defensively minded, and I’m dangerous on my feet.

“What I really love is that I can pressure people and be safe, and work to break people,” continued the former Army Ranger, who began training jiu jitsu under the great Sergio Penha when he was just a kid, and then transitioned into wrestling before shifting his focus to mixed martial arts prior to entering the military. “That’s really what my game is about: I break people and then look for the finish, and I can do that anywhere.”

While all of this may sound like the kind of self-confident assessment any competitor would give themselves when asked to explain their style and lay out what makes them great inside the cage, Lozoya’s head coach thinks just as highly about the ascending flyweight prospect, and he’s got a pretty good amount of experience to base his assessment on.

“Thank f****** God I have 40 pounds on him,” said Joe Lauzon, the 37-year-old UFC lightweight veteran and Lozoya’s current head coach out in Massachusetts. “The first time I rolled with him, we slap hands and I try to grapple with him, and I’m assuming that I’m better or even with him, and then he’s a f****** spider monkey.

“He puts the wrestling and jiu jitsu together so well, and he’s a f****** nightmare to deal with,” laughed Lauzon. “It went from being ‘He’s smaller, I’m going to be nice to him’ to me trying to cross-face him and hurt him however I can to make him uncomfortable because he’s so f****** good.”

It’s been a long road to reaching the point where decorated and experienced veterans like Lauzon are both cursing him out and entrusting him to run classes at his gym when he can’t be there.