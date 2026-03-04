Rematch Timeline | Max Holloway vs Charles Oliveira

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there`s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world`s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

What was supposed to be a matchup between two rising featherweights turned into a night full of question marks when Holloway and Oliveira met in Saskatoon on August 23, 2015. About 90 seconds into the fight, Oliveira suffered an apparent injury to his neck and shoulder area and was unable to continue. The victory was Holloway’s 10th in the Octagon, making him the youngest fighter to reach double-digit wins.

2015 (after the first fight)

Holloway: UD Win vs Jeremy Stephens

Holloway went into his matchup with Jeremy Stephens at UFC 194 riding a 7-fight winning streak dating back to January 2014. His matchup with the hard-hitting “Lil’ Heathen” was also Holloway’s eighth fight in 23 months, but the then 24-year-old was undeterred as he outdueled Stephens over the course of 15 minutes to get the judges’ nod.

Oliveira: Submission Win vs Myles Jury

Not requiring surgery to recover from the confounding injury, Oliveira faced Myles Jury and snagged a guillotine choke three minutes into the fight. However, Oliveira’s victory came with an asterisk as he missed weight for the second time in four fights.

2016

Holloway: UD Win vs Ricardo Lamas, TKO Win vs Anthony Pettis

Holloway’s schedule slowed a little in 2016 as he didn’t compete until the summer, but the bout laid the groundwork for one of his most famous moments. Against the former title challenger, Holloway controlled the action until, in the waning moments of the fight, he pointed to the ground and invited Lamas to slug it out. Lamas, to his credit, obliged, and the first Holloway point-down-and-throw moment was born. Holloway took the win on the scorecards, but everyone was left thinking about that final exchange.