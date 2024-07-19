Rematch Timeline | Leon Edwards vs Belal Muhammad

Free Fight
The welterweight division is notoriously tough to climb, and few fighters shed light on that better than champion Leon Edwards and challenger Belal Muhammad. Before Edwards got his first title shot, he tallied a 10-fight unbeaten streak constructed over five years. Only then did he get his chance to unseat Kamaru Usman, who himself collected nine wins in a row before besting Tyron Woodley. Muhammad racked up a 10-fight unbeaten streak of his own dating back to April 2019 to finally earn his title shot.
It's that long road that steels a fighter. While they might not get a faster track to the title, Edwards and Muhammad are testaments of the slower road. Their paths crossed in March 2021 to an inconclusive end, so they’ll finally get to settle their score with gold on the line when they headline UFC’s return to Manchester at UFC 304 on July 27.
Before they lock horns once again, let’s take a look at all that has transpired since they first stepped across from one another.
First Fight
(UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs Muhammad – March 13, 2021)
Full Fight | Leon Edwards vs Belal Muhammad 1
Full Fight | Leon Edwards vs Belal Muhammad 1
When Edwards and Muhammad were first booked in March 2021, it was a matchup of two guys who were overdue for the moment in different ways. For Edwards, it was his first fight in nearly two years — a gap filled with bad luck, battles with COVID-19, and several scrapped fights with Khamzat Chimaev — and he was desperate to regain any momentum he had before the coronavirus pandemic swept the world. Muhammad, meanwhile, was finally getting the headlining slot for which he longed. He entered the fight having won eight of his last nine, and a main event served as a real chance to break into the title picture.
Following a competitive first round, which included a barely blocked head kick from Edwards that stagged Muhammad, the two came out for the second frame. Less than 20 seconds into the round, Edwards went for a body kick, but his outstretched fingers caught Muhammad’s eye, and the Chicago native went down in a heap. The anticlimactic ending was the last thing either man wanted or needed, but the bout was ruled a no contest.
Muhammad vs Demian Maia
(UFC 263 – June 12, 2021)
Full Fight | Belal Muhammad vs Demian Maia
Full Fight | Belal Muhammad vs Demian Maia
Still in search of a signature win, Muhammad returned to action three months later to face former title challenger and submission wizard Demian Maia. Muhammad spent the majority of the bout defending Maia’s ground attacks while implementing his own offense, and while Maia’s approach lent itself to a less-than-entertaining affair, it was a stiff test Muhammad passed with flying colors.
Edwards vs Nate Diaz
(UFC 263 – June 12, 2021)
Full Fight | Leon Edwards vs Nate Diaz
Full Fight | Leon Edwards vs Nate Diaz
On the same night as Muhammad’s return to the winner’s circle, Edwards received his highest-profile spotlight to date when he faced Nate Diaz in a five-round co-main event. For the better part of 24 minutes, Edwards stayed sharp, more or less battering Diaz across the Octagon with elbows, punches and kicks. With a minute remaining, Diaz tagged Edwards with a flush left hand that rocked Edwards, but “Rocky” did enough to survive until the final horn. Despite Diaz’s best efforts, Edwards got his hand raised and a meaningful amount of respect from one of Stockton’s favorite sons.
Muhammad vs Stephen Thompson
(UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs Daukaus – December 18, 2021)
Few tests are as unique as facing Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson. The karate expert thwarted some of the stiffest grapplers and puzzled some of the best strikers in the Octagon. Muhammad, however, made relatively easy work of the former title challenger. For three rounds, Muhammad nullified Thompson’s striking, taking him down with relative ease and maintaining control for the majority of the fight.
Muhammad vs Vicente Luque
(UFC Fight Night: Luque vs Muhammad 2 – April 16, 2022)
Full Fight | Belal Muhammad vs Vicente Luque 2
Full Fight | Belal Muhammad vs Vicente Luque 2
Before he got another shot at Edwards, Muhammad exacted revenge on Vicente Luque. The two had met back in November 2016, and Luque put Muhammad away less than 80 seconds into the fight. Muhammad was at his suffocating best in the rematch, however, showing he had improved enough on the feet to implement all he wanted to in the grappling realm.
Edwards vs Kamaru Usman
(UFC 278 – August 20, 2022)
Full Fight | Leon Edwards vs Kamaru Usman 3
Full Fight | Leon Edwards vs Kamaru Usman 3
Edwards’ come-from-behind win against Kamaru Usman is well-documented, and for good reason. Few title-winning strikes are sweeter than the head kick Edwards uncorked late in the fifth round to flip the MMA world on its head.
Muhammad vs Sean Brady
(UFC 280 – October 22, 2022)
Full Fight | Belal Muhammad vs Sean Brady
Full Fight | Belal Muhammad vs Sean Brady
While Muhammad’s wins over Maia, Thompson and Luque were impressive, “Remember the Name” was levied the reputation of a “boring” fighter for his grappling-heavy efforts. Facing fellow welterweight riser and then-undefeated Sean Brady, Muhammad made the loudest of statements in Abu Dhabi. Over the course of two rounds, Muhammad put the pace on Brady, wearing the Philadelphia native down and picking him apart with sharp boxing. Finally, the damage and volume were too much, and Muhammad earned his first stoppage since September 2019.
Edwards vs Kamaru Usman
(UFC 286 – March 18, 2023)
Full Fight | Leon Edwards vs Kamaru Usman 3
Full Fight | Leon Edwards vs Kamaru Usman 3
For as amazing as Edwards “headshot, dead” head kick was, detractors called the win something close to a fluke. The strike was well-executed, of course, but Usman was cruising to a decision win, and when you have a champion as excellent and long-reigning as “The Nigerian Nightmare,” you often need to beat them twice to cement your claim to the throne.
Finally getting his chance to headline a show in the United Kingdom, Edwards had the O2 Arena in the palm of his hand, and he needed every bit of that energy to turn Usman away once again in an even closer fight than their first two.
Muhammad vs Gilbert Burns
(UFC 288 – May 6, 2023)
Instead of sitting and waiting for his shot, Muhammad knew he wasn’t exactly the next man up behind Usman despite his resume. So, after Edwards defended his belt for the first time, Muhammad went head-to-head against former title challenger Gilbert Burns in Newark for a five-round co-main event. After an early scramble, Burns suffered a shoulder injury that hampered him for the remainder of the bout, and Muhammad relatively coasted to a decision win.
Edwards vs Colby Covington
(UFC 296 – December 16, 2023)
To turn the page on a new era in the division, Edwards needed to take out Usman’s old rival Colby Covington. The American did his best to get into Edwards’ head, but on fight night, it was all “Rocky.” Edwards stuffed Covington’s takedown attempts, kept him on the backfoot and relatively rendered all Covington’s greatest strengths moot en route to a clear decision win for the defending champion.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 304: Edwards vs Muhammad 2, live from Co-Op Live in Manchester, England. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
