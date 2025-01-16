Rematch Timeline | Islam Makhachev vs Arman Tsarukyan

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

If 2020 was one of disappointment, 2021 was a statement-maker of an entirely different sort. It started with a dominant submission win over knockout artist Drew Dober at UFC 259. Makhachev followed that with another submission, this time against Thiago Moisés in his first main event opportunity. He was once again booked against Dos Anjos in October 2021, but an injury scrapped the fight. New Zealand’s Dan Hooker stepped up to fight Makhachev at UFC 267, and Makhachev turned in his most impressive performance to that point when he submitted “The Hangman” in the first round. Makhachev was officially in the title picture.

2022

Tsarukyuan: TKO Win vs Joel Álvarez, UD Loss vs Mateusz Gamrot, UD Win vs Damir Ismagulov

How To Watch UFC 311 In Your Country

Entering 2022, Tsarukyan was very much a prospect on the rise, and his hype train hit another level when he steamrolled Joel Álvarez in February 2022. Tsarukyan left Álvarez a bloody mess en route to a second-round TKO and a second-consecutive performance bonus. He parlayed that into his first main event opportunity against fellow lightweight riser Mateusz Gamrot. Although they battled for a hotly contested and incredibly fascinating 25 minutes, Gamrot got the decision nod, but some came away from that Fight of the Night effort believing Tsarukyan did enough to get the win. He didn’t sit for too long, though. Tsarukyan made sure to end his year on an upswing, picking up a decision win over Damir Ismagulov in December.

Makhachev: TKO Win vs Bobby Green, Submission Win vs Charles Oliveira

At this point, Makhachev’s title shot felt like an inevitability, but people still wanted him to pass one more test before getting his chance at gold. A main event was booked against fellow lightweight dark horse Beneil Dariush in February. Unfortunately, Dariush suffered an injury two weeks before the fight. Veteran Bobby Green stepped in to much fanfare, but Makhachev shut all that goodwill down quickly with a dominant first-round TKO.