Rematch Timeline | Islam Makhachev vs Arman Tsarukyan

Islam Makhachev entered the UFC with lofty expectations. The then-undefeated training partner of Khabib Nurmagomedov had all of the mauling tendencies of his friend and mentor. Despite a flash knockout loss in his sophomore Octagon appearance, Makhachev was living up to expectations when he faced a debutant named Arman Tsarukyan in April 2019. The two would go on to have a bonus-worthy battle, but nobody knew just how well that fight would age over the ensuing six years.
Several years and a gang of fights later, Makhachev is the lightweight champion tasked with defending his belt against Tsarukyan, and the two have a better-than-good claim on being the top two 155ers in the world.
Before they clash for a second time in the Octagon at UFC 311 in Inglewood, California, let’s take a look at the winding journey they took to the rematch.
The First Fight: Makhachev defeats Tsarukyan by Unanimous Decision
When Makhachev and Tsarukyan first collided, it came in Saint Petersburg at UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Olenik, and one could argue it was a much closer fight than anyone expected heading into fight night. Tsarukyan started the parade of surprises when he shot for the first takedown of the fight.
Makhachev defended and swept him, but Tsarukyan quickly showed he was willing to go shot-for-shot with the lauded champion-in-the-making. Tsarukyan faded a little bit at the end, but he earned as many flowers as a debutant could in a losing effort. It wasn’t clear at the time, but this victory would continue to age well for Makhachev over the next few years. For their efforts, they were awarded the Fight of the Night bonus.
2019
Tsarukyuan: UD Win vs Olivier Aubin-Mercier
Tsarukyan made his sophomore appearance just three months later, taking out “The Canadian Gangster” in enemy territory. It was a great and opportunistic bounce-back for Tsarukyan, securing his first Octagon win on the main card of UFC 240 in Edmonton.
Makhachev: UD Win vs Davi Ramos
Makhachev’s second appearance of 2019 came in Abu Dhabi at UFC 242 opposite Davi Ramos. It was another dominant effort capped with a third-round effort that earned 10-8s across the board from the judges.
2020
Tsarukyuan: UD Win vs Davi Ramos
In the infamously tumultuous 2020, Tsarukyan appeared in the Octagon just once. The bout came against Davi Ramos, and the pair was initially booked for an April clash, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced a delay. When the two finally fought in July, Tsarukyan had his way with Ramos to get the judges’ nod. Tsarukyan returned eight months later against Christos Giagos and delivered his best performance yet when he knocked Giagos out in two minutes. The finish was Tsarukyan’s first in the Octagon and earned him his first Performance of the Night bonus.
Makhachev: N/A
Even though Makhachev didn’t make the walk in 2020, it wasn’t for a lack of trying. Makhachev was scheduled to fight Alexander Hernandez at UFC 249 but was unable to due to travel issues. He then was booked to fight former lightweight champion Rafael Dos Anjos alongside friend and now-coach Khabib Nurmagomedov, but their fight was scratched when RDA contracted COVID-19. They were rebooked for a November slot, but that fight fell apart when Makhachev was forced to pull out of the bout.
2021
Tsarukyuan: UD Win vs Matt Frevola, TKO Win vs Christos Giagos
Wading through the famously stacked lightweight waters, Tsarukyan continued to accrue momentum in 2021. He was slated to face fellow young prospect Nasrat Haqparast, but an illness forced Haqparast to pull out of the fight. Veteran Matt Frevola stepped in to keep the fight alive although Tsarukyan had to forfeit part of his purse after missing weight. After all that, Tsarukyan picked up another clean-sweep decision.
Makhachev: Submission Win vs Drew Dober, Submission Win vs Thiago Moisés, Submission Win vs Dan Hooker
If 2020 was one of disappointment, 2021 was a statement-maker of an entirely different sort. It started with a dominant submission win over knockout artist Drew Dober at UFC 259. Makhachev followed that with another submission, this time against Thiago Moisés in his first main event opportunity. He was once again booked against Dos Anjos in October 2021, but an injury scrapped the fight. New Zealand’s Dan Hooker stepped up to fight Makhachev at UFC 267, and Makhachev turned in his most impressive performance to that point when he submitted “The Hangman” in the first round. Makhachev was officially in the title picture.
2022
Tsarukyuan: TKO Win vs Joel Álvarez, UD Loss vs Mateusz Gamrot, UD Win vs Damir Ismagulov
Entering 2022, Tsarukyan was very much a prospect on the rise, and his hype train hit another level when he steamrolled Joel Álvarez in February 2022. Tsarukyan left Álvarez a bloody mess en route to a second-round TKO and a second-consecutive performance bonus. He parlayed that into his first main event opportunity against fellow lightweight riser Mateusz Gamrot. Although they battled for a hotly contested and incredibly fascinating 25 minutes, Gamrot got the decision nod, but some came away from that Fight of the Night effort believing Tsarukyan did enough to get the win. He didn’t sit for too long, though. Tsarukyan made sure to end his year on an upswing, picking up a decision win over Damir Ismagulov in December.
Makhachev: TKO Win vs Bobby Green, Submission Win vs Charles Oliveira
At this point, Makhachev’s title shot felt like an inevitability, but people still wanted him to pass one more test before getting his chance at gold. A main event was booked against fellow lightweight dark horse Beneil Dariush in February. Unfortunately, Dariush suffered an injury two weeks before the fight. Veteran Bobby Green stepped in to much fanfare, but Makhachev shut all that goodwill down quickly with a dominant first-round TKO.
Eight months later, Makhachev finally got his title shot against Charles Oliveira. Makhachev made relatively easy work of the surging “Do Bronxs,” submitting the Brazilian in the second round to become the lightweight champion. After the fight, featherweight champion and No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter Alexander Volkanovski faced off with Makhachev, teasing a potential superfight between the two.
2023
Tsarukyuan: TKO Win vs Joaquim Silva, KO Win vs Beneil Dariush
It appeared as though Tsarukyan was officially in “can’t get a fight” territory. A booking against Renato Moicano fell through in the spring when Moicano got injured, so Tsarukyan wouldn’t make his first appearance of 2023 until he fought Joaquim Silva in June. The risk almost cost Tsarukyan when Silva delivered a heavy left hand that rocked Tsarukyan. The young contender recovered, though, and turned things around in the final frame to get the finish.
He earned his second main event slot, this time against a Top 10 contender in Beneil Dariush, and Tsarukyan passed his toughest test with flying colors in Austin, Texas. A little more than a minute into the fight, Tsarukyan planted a knee on Dariush’s knee, followed up with punches and got the stoppage win to catapult himself into the title picture.
Makhachev: UD Win vs Alexander Volkanovski, KO Win vs Alexander Volkanovski
2023 was Makhachev’s Year of Volkanovski. The two headlined UFC’s return to Australia at UFC 284 in Perth. In enemy territory, Makhachev was pushed to the brink. Volkanovski defended takedowns valiantly and buzzed the lightweight champion badly in the waning minutes of the fight, but Makhachev did enough to get the decision and retain his belt. The fight was close enough, however, that Volkanovski remained entrenched atop the pound-for-pound rankings.
A rematch against Oliveira was booked for UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi after Oliveira blew through Beneil Dariush in Vancouver. However, about a week before the fight, Oliveira suffered a cut over his eye that forced him out of the fight, and Volkanovski stepped in to replace him. In the anticipated but unexpected rematch, Makhachev produced his finest moment: a head-kick KO three minutes into the fight to keep his belt and assert himself as the pound-for-pound king.
2024
Tsarukyuan: SD Win vs Charles Oliveira
Needing one more fight to solidify his claim on a title shot, Tsarukyan went to battle with Oliveira at UFC 300. The back-and-forth fight featured plenty of highlights and drama, including a wicked-deep guillotine attempt from Oliveira. Tsarukyan defended desperately and successfully, and he went to work wrestling and dishing ground-and-pound. Heading into the third round, scorecards were likely all over the place, and Tsarukyan ensured he would get the nod when he shifted the fight back to the ground. He needed to navigate a D’Arce choke attempt from the Brazilian, but ultimately, the judges saw Tsarukyan as the winner.
Makhachev: Submission Win vs Dustin Poirier
Makhachev’s first title defense against a lightweight contender couldn’t have come in a tougher package. Dustin Poirier, former interim champion and going for undisputed gold for the third—and perhaps final— time, Makhachev got the best version of “The Diamond” at UFC 302. Poirier defended Makhachev’s grappling well, and Makhachev was able to trade with Poirier on the feet successfully. Poirier found plenty of success, though, cutting Makhachev and putting the champion on the back foot on occasion. However, the pressure only pushed Makhachev to greater heights. Midway through the fifth round, Makhachev went into his bag of tricks to force a scramble situation and he latched onto a D’Arce choke to get the tap out and retain his belt. That bout earned Makhachev a performance bonus as well as a Fight of the Night check, and it was a fight considered one of the best of 2024.
