Rematch Timeline | Du Plessis vs Strickland 2

This time, Du Plessis looks to settle the score with Strickland after cementing his place on the throne thanks to a submission win over former king Israel Adesanya in August 2024.

At UFC 312, Du Plessis and former champion Sean Strickland lock horns for the second time in less than 13 months. Before they collide Down Under, let’s take a look at the paths that drew them back together:

The First Fight: Du Plessis defeats Strickland by Split Decision

(UFC 297: Strickland vs Du Plessis – January 20, 2024)