Rematch Timeline | Ciryl Gane vs Alexander Volkov

At the time, Francis Ngannou was the undisputed heavyweight champion, fresh off a title-winning performance over the great Stipe Miocic, who announced his retirement after his bout with current titleholder Jon Jones at UFC 309 last month.

Since that first meeting, both fighters have gone down very different paths: Gane has competed three times for UFC gold, while Volkov has steadily climbed the rankings with a handful of impressive outings.

Before they meet again on the main card of UFC 310: Pantoja vs Asakura on Saturday, December 7, in Las Vegas, Nevada, let’s look back at all that’s transpired since their first fight.

First Fight

(UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Volkov – June 26, 2021)