Rematch Timeline | Charles Oliveira vs Michael Chandler

It was one and done for Michael Chandler, who got the title shot after his first-round knockout of Dan Hooker in his UFC debut. Just four months after that first walk to the Octagon, Chandler would face the UFC’s most elite submission artist in Charles Oliveira.

Watch UFC 309 Embedded

Heading into his fight against Chandler, “Do Bronxs” was on an eight-fight win streak, and the belt was up for grabs after champion Khabib Nurmagomedov retired, therefore, vacating the title. The first round was full of action and is what has fans so excited for the possibility of what could happen in Saturday’s fight. It only took 19 seconds into the second round that Oliveira turned things around, throwing a left hook that dropped Chandler, followed up by a handful of other shots, forcing the fight to be stopped.

Oliveira had achieved his lifelong goal, while Chandler would be hoping to get the chance to get another crack at the Brazilian.

Gaethje vs Chandler - UFC 268 | November 6, 2021

