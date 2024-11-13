Rematch Timeline | Charles Oliveira vs Michael Chandler

Athletes
The lightweight division always delivers. In one of the most stacked divisions in the UFC, with Islam Makhachev sitting atop the throne, the fighters at 155 pounds have produced some unforgettable moments inside the Octagon.
Fighter Timeline: Charles Oliveira vs Michael Chandler | UFC 309

That was no different three years ago when Charles Oliveira claimed gold for the first time against Michael Chandler in a back-and-forth battle at UFC 262. Since then, both athletes have been a part of showstopping fights.
Before they lock horns once again, let’s take a look at all that has transpired since they first faced each other.
First Fight – UFC 262 | May 15, 2021
Full Fight | Charles Oliveira vs Michael Chandler 1

It was one and done for Michael Chandler, who got the title shot after his first-round knockout of Dan Hooker in his UFC debut. Just four months after that first walk to the Octagon, Chandler would face the UFC’s most elite submission artist in Charles Oliveira.
Heading into his fight against Chandler, “Do Bronxs” was on an eight-fight win streak, and the belt was up for grabs after champion Khabib Nurmagomedov retired, therefore, vacating the title. The first round was full of action and is what has fans so excited for the possibility of what could happen in Saturday’s fight. It only took 19 seconds into the second round that Oliveira turned things around, throwing a left hook that dropped Chandler, followed up by a handful of other shots, forcing the fight to be stopped.
Oliveira had achieved his lifelong goal, while Chandler would be hoping to get the chance to get another crack at the Brazilian.
Gaethje vs Chandler - UFC 268 | November 6, 2021
One for the history books in the World’s Most Famous Arena. Chandler faced former interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje in a fight that not only won Fight of the Night honors at UFC 268, but also went on to win Fight of the Year.
From the opening bell, both lightweights were going at it, trading massive shots throughout the entire 15 minutes. Slugging it out until the final bell, it went to the judges’ scorecards, with Gaethje coming away with the victory in the end.
Oliveira vs Poirier - UFC 269 | December 11, 2021
Oliveira’s first title defense came against a tough opponent in Dustin Poirier.
Full Fight | Charles Oliveira vs Dustin Poirier

It wasn’t any easy path to victory for the Brazilian, who faced some adversity in the first round after Poirier clipped him a few times. But heading into the second and third rounds, Oliveira started to flip the script, finding Poirier’s back in the third round. It was only a matter of moments from then that Oliveira was able to sink in the rear naked choke, defending his belt and earning yet another Performance of the Night bonus.
Chandler vs Ferguson - UFC 274 | May 7, 2022
Another moment for the history books as Chandler scored an iconic knockout of Tony Ferguson with a front kick seconds into the second frame of the fight.
Full Fight | Michael Chandler vs Tony Ferguson

It marked Chandler’s second fight in a row receiving a performance bonus, and afterward he got on the mic calling out for a rematch with Oliveira, Gaethje and even called out Conor McGregor at 170 pounds.
Oliveira vs Gaethje - UFC 274 | May 7, 2022
There was some drama in Phoenix ahead of Oliveira’s second title defense against Gaethje. During weigh-ins on Friday, Oliveira weighed in at 155.5 pounds, a half-pound over the lightweight title limit, therefore the belt was stripped and vacant.
That didn’t stop Oliveira from still cementing himself as the best lightweight in the world, submitting Gaethje 3:22 in the first round. Following the tap, Oliveira stood and motioned for a belt around his waist. He wanted his belt back.
Oliveira vs Makhachev – UFC 280 | October 22, 2022
The lightweight title was up for grabs in Abu Dhabi as Oliveira faced a tough test in Islam Makhachev, who was undefeated in the Octagon.
It was an overall dominant performance from the Russian, who controlled the action in the first round. Shortly into the second round, Makhachev dropped Oliveira with a right hand and was able to lock up the arm-triangle choke, forcing Oliveira to tap. The belt was going to back to Russia, and all things now went through Makhachev.
Chandler vs Poirier - UFC 281 | November 12, 2022
Madison Square Garden was home to another epic fight from Chandler as he faced Poirier in a Fight of the Night battle.
Once again, Chandler was in a fight where he wasn’t backing down, with him and Poirier exchanging blows throughout the first round. The chaos continued into the second round, with Chandler controlling much of the second round on Poirier’s back.
“The Diamond” was the one that lucked out in the end, sinking in a rear-naked choke halfway two minutes into the third round.
Oliveira vs Dariush - UFC 289 | June 10, 2023
Oliveira bounced back from his loss to Makhachev in a big way, stopping Beneil Dariush in the first round at UFC 289.
Dariush came into the fight on an eight-fight win streak, and on the verge of securing his title shot if he were to get past Oliveira, but when Oliveira stung Dariush, it produced a knockdown, allowing Oliveira to land some follow-up shots that forced the referee to come in and stop the fight. “Do Bronxs” needed to come in a make a statement and that is exactly what he did.
Oliveira vs Tsarukyan - UFC 300 | April 13, 2024
Oliveira was slated to run it back with Makhachev at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi, but an injury to the Brazilian forced him out of the bout just days before the fight.
That led him to face Arman Tsarukyan in a lightweight title eliminator fight. In the first round, it looked like Oliveira was going to score an early submission win as he secured a guillotine choke, but Tsarukyan squirmed his way out of it. Oliveira would go on to attempt a D’Arce choke late in the third, but when it came time for the scorecards to be read, Tsarukyan emerged the winner.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 309: Jones vs Miocic, live from Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York on November 16, 2024. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main card kicks off live on PPV at 10pm ET/7pm PT.
