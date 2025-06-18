Rematch Timeline | Alexandre Pantoja vs Kai Kara-France

Pantoja would string together his own streak of victories in that timespan. First, he welcomed Manel Kape to the UFC and earned a steady decision win over the former ONE Championship titleholder. Next came Royval, and Pantoja once again showed his craftiness as he secured a second-round submission win, his first such victory in nearly three years. That brought Pantoja to Dallas, as well, where he faced Alex Perez at UFC 277 in what felt like a No. 1 contender fight. Pantoja took it as such and blitzed Perez, eventually wrapping up a submission win 91 seconds into the fight.

Later that night, Kara-France made his first championship walk. Moreno’s experience shined early, but Kara-France started to find his openings in the third round, splitting the Mexican open with a punch. However, Moreno halted all that momentum with a vicious body kick that folded Kara-France and ended the fight. Kara-France’s dreams of UFC gold would have to wait while Pantoja seemed to have finally done enough to get his shot at the title.

Title Contention

After years of Moreno and Figueiredo defining the flyweight title picture, Pantoja bulldozed his way into the conversation and got himself a title shot at UFC 290 in Las Vegas. A lot of the build-up circled around Pantoja’s wins over Moreno on The Ultimate Fighter, as well as five years prior in Chile. With gold on the line, the two battled in a back-and-forth, 25-minute affair, and Pantoja got the split decision nod to become a UFC champion.