Rematch Timeline | Alexa Grasso vs Maycee Barber

While Valentina Shevchenko reigned over the division, it was hard to imagine anyone unseating her save for a shocking turn of events.

Grasso provided exactly that at UFC 285 when she submitted the dominant champ in the fourth round. It was a fight where Grasso was having quite a bit of success, making life more difficult for Shevchenko than previous opponents, but it was her crafty back-take following a spinning attack from the champion that was the moment of truth. Grasso hopped on Shevchenko’s back, applying heavy pressure to her jaw before the titleholder was forced to tap.

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An immediate rematch was made, this time at UFC’s first Noche UFC event in September, celebrating Mexican Independence Day. With Grasso carrying the show on her shoulders, the two went back and forth. Grasso scored a knockdown in the second round and threatened Shevchenko with another back-take late in the fight. In a surprising sequence of events, the bout was ruled a split draw, meaning Grasso successfully defended her title but would likely face Shevchenko a third time in the near future.

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