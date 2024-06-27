Rematch Timeline | Alex Pereira vs Jiří Procházka

Embedded
It’s a testament to light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira’s skyrocketing popularity that UFC called upon the Brazilian to headline UFC 303 after an injury to Conor McGregor postponed the anticipated bout between the Irishman and Michael Chandler. It’s also a testament to former champion Jirí Procházka, who continues to captivate just five fights into his UFC tenure.
The two fought seven months ago in New York City, where their fight for the then-vacant light heavyweight throne first took place. The seven-month stretch has been nothing but thrilling as both men competed in April at the iconic UFC 300, each delivering stunning finishes to set up UFC 303’s main event.
UFC 303 Full Fight Card Preview
First Fight At UFC 295
Full Fight | Alex Pereira vs Jiří Procházka 1
Originally slated as the co-main event at UFC 295, Pereira and Procházka were promoted to the main event after an injury to Jon Jones scrapped the scheduled bout with Stipe Miocic.
How To Watch And Stream UFC 303: Pereira vs Procházka 2
The intensity, though predictable considering the two men involved, was felt throughout fight week as the two shared a healthy respect for one another throughout the buildup. Each staredown ratcheted up the tension until the two finally met in the Octagon, maintaining eye contact all throughout the pomp and circumstance of the introductions. Once they finally touched gloves and got to work, it was all Pereira early. The Brazilian, who had won the middleweight title the year previous, got to Procházka’s lead leg early with his signature sneaky leg kicks, mitigating his movement. Even so, Procházka found some success with his hands, but he was on the back foot one round into the bout.
The second round was more of the same although Procházka pressed the action a little more and thus found some more success. However, during one such charge, Pereira stepped back to connect with a beautiful counter uppercut-left-hook combination that floored Procházka. Although Procházka attempted to clear the cobwebs with a takedown attempt, Pereira continued the onslaught to earn the stoppage, becoming the ninth UFC fighter to earn titles in multiple divisions.
How To Watch This Season Of The Ultimate Fighter
Procházka vs Aleksandar Rakić (UFC 300)
Full Fight | Jiří Procházka vs Aleskandar Rakić
When Procházka made his walk to the Octagon at UFC 300, his back wasn’t necessarily against the wall, but he was in danger of finding himself on the outside of the title picture looking in if he couldn’t best Aleksandar Rakić in the night’s featured prelim. Rakić, long considered a contender-in-the-making, was competing for the first time since suffering a knee injury in 2022 and was eager to reassert himself in the mix at 205, and he came out looking like a man with a statement to make.
Rakić, who had some words to say about Procházka’s samurai-influenced lifestyle, got ahead of the former champion early with leg kicks and clean boxing combinations. However, late in the first frame, Procházka finally found a home for a clean shot that rattled Rakić ever so slightly.
Procházka continued to march forward in the second round despite the substantial heat Rakić threw his way. Midway through the frame, Procházka connected with a thunderous 1-2 before following up on a stumbling Rakić to get the stoppage win. While Magomed Ankalaev seemed to be ever-so-slightly ahead of him in the title queue, Procházka’s finish showed everything people love about him since he debuted in 2020. The win was Procházka’s first since he bested Glover Teixeira for the belt in Singapore circa June 2022.
Pereira vs Jamahal Hill (UFC 300)
Full Fight | Alex Pereira vs Jamahal Hill
In about two-and-a-half years, Pereira went from UFC debutant to headlining the most historic card in the promotion’s history. “Poatan” made the final walk on an epic night of fights, and his performance put an exclamation point on the card. Halfway through a patient first round, Pereira connected with his famous left hook to floor Jamahal Hill, making easy work of the former champion. He followed the finish with a meme-inspired celebration before starting a chant of his signature phrase: “Chama.”
Power Slap 8 Is Going Down Friday In Las Vegas! Join Us!
It was an aura-filled night of work for Pereira, whose stardom continued its stunning rise in April. He teased an interest in fighting at heavyweight with interim champion Tom Aspinall in the crowd but knew he had plenty of tests ahead in the light heavyweight division.
Despite being half a world away when UFC called him with the chance to step in on short notice to headline UFC 303, Pereira put on his proverbial cape and signed on the dotted line to put his belt up for grabs for the second time in just three months.
Don't miss a moment of UFC 303: Pereira vs Procházka 2, live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Prelims start at 8pm ET/5pm PT, while the main kicks off live on PPV at 10p ET/7pm PT.
