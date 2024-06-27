Rematch Timeline | Alex Pereira vs Jiří Procházka

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

When Procházka made his walk to the Octagon at UFC 300, his back wasn’t necessarily against the wall, but he was in danger of finding himself on the outside of the title picture looking in if he couldn’t best Aleksandar Rakić in the night’s featured prelim. Rakić, long considered a contender-in-the-making, was competing for the first time since suffering a knee injury in 2022 and was eager to reassert himself in the mix at 205, and he came out looking like a man with a statement to make.

Rakić, who had some words to say about Procházka’s samurai-influenced lifestyle, got ahead of the former champion early with leg kicks and clean boxing combinations. However, late in the first frame, Procházka finally found a home for a clean shot that rattled Rakić ever so slightly.

Procházka continued to march forward in the second round despite the substantial heat Rakić threw his way. Midway through the frame, Procházka connected with a thunderous 1-2 before following up on a stumbling Rakić to get the stoppage win. While Magomed Ankalaev seemed to be ever-so-slightly ahead of him in the title queue, Procházka’s finish showed everything people love about him since he debuted in 2020. The win was Procházka’s first since he bested Glover Teixeira for the belt in Singapore circa June 2022.

