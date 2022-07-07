Relive Ricky Turcios' Wild Ride On The Return Of The Ultimate Fighter

In the fight, Turcios turned up throwing a great volume of strikes and combinations. But Sholinian is a game opponent, and he matched that energy, coming with his own variety of challenging attacks. Turcios had a very strong opening round, which was capped off by a flurry at the horn.

Things heated up in the second round, with Turcios getting a little wild at times and Sholinian working in his grappling to give Turcios different looks. Turcios continued to try to keep things on the feet, but Sholinian was able to get him to the canvas multiple times. It was a close round, but the judges gave the nod to Sholinian, and for the second straight bout, Turcios found himself in a sudden death round for all the marbles.

Turcios got it going quickly in the third round and never let off the gas. He started pouring it on, especially in the final portion of the round, landing combination after combination. It was the perfect finish to the fight for Turcios and exactly the way he envisioned making it to the finals.

Turcios won the bout via unanimous decision and advanced to the finals against Brady Hiestand.

Turcios to UFC.com after defeating Sholinian: “We stood toe to toe in the Octagon and did that warrior stuff. It was crazy!”