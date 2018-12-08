Rejuvenated Nelson Looks To Keep Momentum Rolling

“I’m honored to fight Leon, I have a lot of respect for him,” Nelson said of Edwards, who is currently on a six-fight winning streak that includes victories over Vicente Luque, Bryan Barberena and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone. “Obviously he’s going to be the favorite — it’s his country — but still, I’ve spent a lot of time there, I know a lot of people there, I’ve trained there, held seminars there and I lived in Manchester for a while. I know my way around there and I’ve always enjoyed it, so I do feel a little at home there.”

Pegged as a potential contender from the time he arrived in the UFC just over six years ago, Nelson has not yet been able to string together the necessary wins and extended run of strong performances needed to make a real push towards the top of the welterweight division. Each time he’s been close, the Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt and karate stylist has been slowed by injuries and stopped in his tracks by an elite talent.

But Nelson made some changes to his training program in advance of the bout with Oliveira, incorporating a strength and conditioning routine for the first time, and it paid immediate dividends, as he felt better and stronger than ever before heading into that contest, and he carries those same feelings through into this weekend’s showdown with “Rocky” at the 02 Arena.

“It’s made a huge difference in how fast we recover and the overall balance of the body,” he said of the work he’s done with Unnar Helgason. “How you feel in different situations, how you deal with different fatigue — the threshold is higher and you can take a lot more, but you’re also getting to know your body and when you need to calm down a little bit, where the point of no return is.

“Cardio is a lot about pacing yourself and knowing your own body, as well as knowing how the other guy is feeling and pushing the pace at the right moments. You start knowing a lot more about tiredness, fatigue and how to overcome it.