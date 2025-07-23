Reinier De Ridder’s Road To His First UFC Main Event

The former ONE middleweight and light heavyweight champion stepped into the Octagon for the first time last November against a red-hot Gerald Meerschaert, who was coming off back-to-back second-round submission wins over Edmen Shahbazyan and Bryan Barberena.

GET YOUR TICKETS: UFC Abu Dhabi | UFC 319 | UFC Shanghai | UFC Paris

In what turned into a back-and-forth battle, de Ridder found himself in top position halfway through the third round and locked in an arm-triangle choke to force the tap. It was valuable experience for de Ridder, who secured his 12th professional submission, but not without having to weather some tough moments against the seasoned Meerschaert.

Just two months later, De Ridder signed up for a scrap with fan-favorite Kevin Holland at UFC 311: Makhachev vs Moicano. Win or lose, Holland is known for delivering damage and entertainment, and he’s one of the most active names in both the middleweight and welterweight divisions. This time, though, things played out differently.